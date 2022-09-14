The Pet Pee Pads Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $1.26 Billion By The End Of 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the Pet Urine Pads market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for Pet Urine Pads. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Pet Piss Pads market across various industries and regions.

Fact.MR conducted an exhaustive analysis of the global Pet Urine Pads market and found that the industry grew 8% YoY in 2021 . This market is poised to reach a value of $1.26 billion by the end of 2031 . The demand for dog pee pads is expected to reach 3838 million by 2031, accounting for a 90% share of the overall market .

The proportion of rescued pets increased 12 % year-over-year in 2020. Dog ownership and pet adoption has increased, with 13% of people preferring to adopt puppies under one year old, increasing the need for small pet pee pads across the region.

This newly published and insightful report throws light on Market Insights of Pet Urine Pads, key dynamics, their impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and growth of the Pet Urine Pads market.

Segments Covered in Pet Pee Pads Industry Study

By pet type

dog pet pee pad

cat pet pee pad

by pad size

small pet pee pad

Medium Pet Pee Pad

large pet pee pad

Extra Large Pet Pee Pad

with usability

Disposable Pet Pee Pads

Reusable Pet Pee Pads

by material

polyester pet pee pad

Polyurethane Pet Pee Pad

Vinyl Pet Pee Pad

Cotton Pet Pee Pad

Microfiber Pet Pee Pad

by sales channel

Offline sales of pee pads for pets Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience pet shop Department store Other sales channels

Selling Pet Pee Pads Online / Electronic Tailing e-commerce platform Company/brand website



Key Implications of Market Research

The global pet pee pads market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2031 and the market value to exceed USD 1.2 billion.

The Pet Breeds Dog segment is expected to account for an 89.7% market share in 2021 but will lose 62 BPS over the forecast period.

Smaller pads in pad size generate higher market returns and were worth US$163.6Mn in 2020.

Disposable pads are projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of $407 million by 2031.

In terms of sales channels, there are many large marts and pet shops, so offline sales channels dominate, with a total market share of over 60%.

“The demand for cotton pads is high, but microfiber pads are going to be hugely popular in the future,” said Fact.MR analysts . Says.

winning strategy

Many pet pee pads are now made of biodegradable materials at an affordable price. Utilization of these materials will increase demand and sales of the product due to increased government pet care initiatives for shelter protected animals.

In addition, manufacturers offer numerous customizations to their pet pee pads, including additional properties such as washable, leak-proof, and degradable, giving customers a plethora of options to choose from.

