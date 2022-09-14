Pharyngitis Market Insights Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

Global pharyngitis market is projected to bring in US$ 1,679.0 million revenue by 2026 end. Pharyngitis market size is expected to record a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Pharyngitis commonly known as a sore throat is caused by viral or bacterial infection. The most common bacteria infecting throat is Group A streptococcus. Various clinical trials are being carried on to find the best formulation effective in treating sore throat.

There is also a focus on patients receiving medication as per the clinical needs and also meet their individual requirement. The healthcare industry across the globe is also emphasizing on appropriate diagnosis, drug selection, dosage, drug delivery route, duration of administration, proper follow-up, and correct information on possible side-effects.

Beta Lactams to Emerge as the Most-Preferred Drug Class

Compared to the various drug class, beta lactams is likely to emerge as one of the most preferred drug class between 2017 and 2026. Beta lactams is projected to bring in nearly US$ 500 million revenue by 2026 end.

Beta-lactams include cephalosporins and penicillins. These drugs are active against many harmful organisms. Moreover, the recent development of broad-spectrum beta-lactams antibiotics active against gram-negative organisms has increased their use.

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores to Emerge as the Biggest Distribution Channel

Retail pharmacies and drug stores are likely to gain maximum revenue share. By 2026 end, retail pharmacies and drug stores are projected to bring in nearly US$ 700 million revenue. 

A sore throat is very common, pharmacists can assess specific symptoms as described by patients and based on it can suggest Over the Counter (OTC) drug that available at retail pharmacies and drug stores. One of the most commonly used OTC products for treating sore throat is lozenges. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are also introducing new products that can offer rapid relief in pain.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global pharyngitis market through 2026, which include

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Novartis AG
  • BioStar Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Zambon Group SpA.

Market Taxonomy

Drug Class
  • Beta Lactams
  • Macrolides
  • Cephalosporins
  • Fluoroquinolones
  • Tetracycline
  • Other Products
Distribution Channel
  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores
  • Online Pharmacies
Mode of Delivery
  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Intramuscular
  • Other Mode of Delivery

