What is the Size (Volume and Value) of In Situ Hybridization Market in 2028?

In Situ Hybridization Industry Overview

The global in situ hybridization market size was valued at USD 1,333.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing prevalence of target disorders, increasing investments in in-vitro diagnostics space, and technological advancements in in situ hybridization (ISH) are some key driving factors for market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic also served as a driving factor for the ISH market growth. In June 2021, The University of Oxford collaborated with the University of Warwick to research a method to detect the COVID-19 virus in 20 minutes using in situ hybridization. This technology is previously used to detect pathogens inside cells, such as the Epstein-Barr and HIV. Such developments are expected to propel market growth in the near future.

In the past few years, various research institutions and organizations have indulged in thorough R&D for developing a technology to determine the molecular profiles of single cells. For instance, Bio-protocol developed in situ hybridization technique known as Proximity Ligation in situ Hybridization. The technique is considered high performance, low cost, rapid multiplexing, and simple to use.

The affordable in situ hybridization technology increases the accessibility for developing countries, which are highly prone to infections and diseases. Regulatory bodies have launched various policies and initiatives to increase awareness among people. For instance, in August 2021, Federal Capital Territory Public Health Department in Nigeria collaborated with the WHO to spread awareness of infectious diseases.

In recent years, the use of ISH products has expanded, leading to an increasing, number of specialized contract research organizations. This intensified the market competition. For instance, with rigorous legislative requirements and high sample throughput, Reveal Biosciences serves research on tissue and advanced tissue technology services using in situ hybridization and other methods.

In Situ Hybridization Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in situ hybridization market based on technology type, probe, product, application, end-use, and region:

In Situ Hybridization Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

In Situ Hybridization Probe Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

DNA

RNA

In Situ Hybridization Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Instruments

Kits and Probes

Software

Services

In Situ Hybridization Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cancer

Cytogenetics

Developmental Biology

Infectious Diseases

Others

In Situ Hybridization End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

In Situ Hybridization Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Applied Spectral Imaging and Kromatid signed a strategic partnership agreement to be the exclusive seller of Kromatid’sPinpoint fluorescence in situ hybridization (PPF) probes and assay services.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global In Situ Hybridization market include

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

BIO VIEW

PerkinElmer, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

