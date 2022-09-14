The Busy Lifestyle Of Parents To Boost The Sales Of Child Safety Gates Market – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global baby gates market is estimated at US$ 747.3 Mn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 1.29 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the 2022 to 2032 assessment period.

Bar gates are likely to remain most sought-after across the world and account for 75% market share through 2032, with North America and Europe accounting for most of the demand for baby gates and related baby safety products.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Child Safety Market

The global baby gates market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players, such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Also, new product development, as a strategic approach, is adopted by leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the growth of the overall baby gates market.

For instance:

Evenflo in 2022 , as part of baby safety and convenience products, launched sensor safe modern car seats. Its integrated technology allows sending real-time alerts about the child’s safety conditions to the parents.

in , as part of baby safety and convenience products, launched sensor safe modern car seats. Its integrated technology allows sending real-time alerts about the child’s safety conditions to the parents. BabyDan in 2020 launched a sustainable safety product range to ensure the better utilization of resources and make more use of renewable sources of energy while designing products.

Report Attributes Details Baby Gates Market Size (2021A) US$ 717.9 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 747.3 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 1.29 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.6% CAGR North America Market Share (2021) ~37% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~5.7% CAGR Top 3 Companies’ Market Share (2021) ~23% Key Companies Profiled BabyDanBella BabyCardinal GatesCarlsonDreambabyEvenfloGracoLA BabyMunchkinNorth StatesPermaQdosRegaloSafety 1stSummer InfantOther Market Players

Child Safety Industry Research by Category

Baby Gates Market by Gate Type: Bar Gates Retractable Gates

Baby Gates Market by Lock System: Baby Gates with No Locks Baby Gates with Locks

Baby Gates Market by Installation Type: Free Standing Baby Gates Hardware Mounted Baby Gates Pressure Mounted Baby Gates Banister Mounted Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Installation Location: Standard Doorway Baby Gates Stairway Baby Gates Baby Gates in Extra Wide Spaces

Baby Gates Market by Gate Width: <24 Inch Baby Gates 24-36 Inch Baby Gates 37-48 Inch Baby Gates 49-60 Inch Baby Gates >60 Inch Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Age Group: 0-3 Months 3-9 Months 9-12 Months 12-18 Months 18-24 Months >24 Months

Baby Gates Market by Material: Plastic Baby Gates Wooden Baby Gates Metallic Baby Gates Others Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by End Use: Residences/Household Baby Gates Institutional/Commercial Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Sales Channel: Offline Sales of Baby Gates Online Sales of Baby Gates

Baby Gates Market by Region: North America Baby Gates Market Latin America Baby Gates Market Europe Baby Gates Market East Asia Baby Gates Market South Asia & Oceania Baby Gates Market MEA Baby Gates Market



