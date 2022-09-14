IT Operations And Services Management (ITOSM) Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 53.2 Billion During The Forecast Period, 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the IT Operations and Services Management Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the IT Operations and Services Management Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

Request Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7289

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the IT Operations and Services Management Market.

Market Players:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

HP Inc.

Compuware Corporation

ServiceNow, Inc.

Ask an Analyst: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7289

Key Segments Profiled in the Global IT Operations and Services Management Market

by Type : ITSM ITOM

by ITOM Type : Configuration Automation and Discovery Event Management Cloud Provisioning Workload and IT Automation

by Industry Verticals : BFSI Telecom and IT Government Healthcare/ Medical/ Pharmaceutical Aerospace/ Defense Retail/ Wholesale/Distribution Manufacturing Education Hospitality/ Entertainment/ Recreation/ Travel Energy Utilities Others

by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7289

Regional Analysis:

Why is North America Expected to Lead the Global IT Operations and Services Management Market?

Increasing Investment by Key Players to Boost the Regional Market

According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Among all, the U.S is expected to dominate the region during the time span of 2022-2032. The U.S market size is projected at US$ 12.9 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The presence of robust technology providers and the development of core technologies are some of the salient factors driving the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing investment by key players such as; IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard, and BMC Software are anticipated to bolster the industry growth in the assessment tenure. Also, with growing acquisitions, and partnerships, the market in the region is flourishing.

For instance, in May 2019, ServiceNow, Inc., accomplished the partnership with Google LLC to deploy its ITSM solutions with the Google Cloud Platform. The initiative is expected to benefit both companies in expanding their reach in the global market.

Why is APAC Expected to Expand at the Fastest CAGR during the Forecast Period?

Developing Infrastructure in Various Evolving Economies to Benefit the Regional Market

As per the analysis, APAC is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the presence of various developing nations in the region. As per Fact. MR, China is projected to garner a market value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2032, and Japan is expected to procure US$ 2.8 Billion during the forecast period. The anticipated CAGR of China and Japan is 6.8% and 6.5% respectively.

An increase in technology adoption from consumer goods, the manufacturing industry, and transportation and logistics to offer a better customer experience is expected to boost the market in APAC during the forecast period. Also, with favorable. Furthermore, established players across the globe are making efforts to expand their reach in APAC owing to the presence of various opportunities. For instance, in August 2019, ServiceNow Inc. enhanced its presence by establishing an R&D Center in Hyderabad, India. The center was announced to develop the AI capabilities of ITSM product offerings.

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for a precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR :

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates