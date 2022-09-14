IP Telephony Market Is Likely To Reach Us$ 109.6 Billion By 2031 

Posted on 2022-09-14 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the IP Telephony Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the IP Telephony Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

Request Samplehttps://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7290

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the IP Telephony Market.

Market Players:

  • Avaya Inc.
  • Cisco
  • Gigaset
  • LG
  • Mitel

Ask an Analyst: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7290

Key Segments Covered in IP Telephony Market Study

  • IP Telephony by Component :
    • Hardware Based
      • IP Desktop Phones
      • Audio Conference Phones
      • DECT Phones
    • Softphones
    • Service
      • Maintenance
      • Installation
      • Consultant
      • Other
  • IP Telephony by End Use :
    • IP Telephony for BSFI
    • IP Telephony for Healthcare
    • IP Telephony for Retail
    • IP Telephony for Government Organisations
    • IP Telephony for Other End Use Industries
  • IP Telephony by Region :
    • North America IP Telephony Market
    • Europe IP Telephony Market
    • Asia Pacific IP Telephony Market
    • Middle East and Africa IP Telephony Market
    • South America IP Telephony Market

Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7290                           

Regional Analysis:

U.S is expected to hold a significant position in the global IP telephony market, experiencing a CAGR of CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The rapid development of IT infrastructure in the region is the main driver in the market growth. A market valuation of US$ 25.6 Billion is projected for the U.S market in 2032.

Also the presence of advanced telecommunication system in the region expected to drive the growth of the region. An increase in internet penetration, Smartphone users, and adoption of cloud-based communication platforms are expected to drive the growth of the IP Telephony US market. Furthermore, Fact.MR expects the country to generate a dollar opportunity worth US$ 15.7 Billion.

China dominated the IP telephony market and is forecast to continue this trend throughout the forecast period with CAGR of 10% through forecasted period. The growth is majorly due to the growing number of corporates and the presence of large number of market players in this region.

These efforts to facilitate migration to the next-generation network, Players of the IP telephony market are also adopting open standards and offering backward compatibility with legacy equipment. As a result, these are the major factors driving the IP telephony market in china.

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

  • Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.
  • Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to clients.
  • 24/7 availability of services.
  • Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for a precise market landscape.
  • Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR :

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution