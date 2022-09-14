IP Telephony Market Is Likely To Reach Us$ 109.6 Billion By 2031 

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the IP Telephony Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the IP Telephony Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the IP Telephony Market.

Market Players:

Avaya Inc.

Cisco

Gigaset

LG

Mitel

Key Segments Covered in IP Telephony Market Study

IP Telephony by Component : Hardware Based IP Desktop Phones Audio Conference Phones DECT Phones Softphones Service Maintenance Installation Consultant Other

IP Telephony by End Use : IP Telephony for BSFI IP Telephony for Healthcare IP Telephony for Retail IP Telephony for Government Organisations IP Telephony for Other End Use Industries

IP Telephony by Region : North America IP Telephony Market Europe IP Telephony Market Asia Pacific IP Telephony Market Middle East and Africa IP Telephony Market South America IP Telephony Market



Regional Analysis:

U.S is expected to hold a significant position in the global IP telephony market, experiencing a CAGR of CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The rapid development of IT infrastructure in the region is the main driver in the market growth. A market valuation of US$ 25.6 Billion is projected for the U.S market in 2032.

Also the presence of advanced telecommunication system in the region expected to drive the growth of the region. An increase in internet penetration, Smartphone users, and adoption of cloud-based communication platforms are expected to drive the growth of the IP Telephony US market. Furthermore, Fact.MR expects the country to generate a dollar opportunity worth US$ 15.7 Billion.

China dominated the IP telephony market and is forecast to continue this trend throughout the forecast period with CAGR of 10% through forecasted period. The growth is majorly due to the growing number of corporates and the presence of large number of market players in this region.

These efforts to facilitate migration to the next-generation network, Players of the IP telephony market are also adopting open standards and offering backward compatibility with legacy equipment. As a result, these are the major factors driving the IP telephony market in china.

