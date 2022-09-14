North America Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Sales/Retail Channel Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry Overview

The North America tabletop kitchen products market size was valued at USD 11.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rising number of eateries and restaurants has driven the need for various tabletop kitchen products for the preparation, service, and delivery of various kinds of foods. The rapid growth of the real estate industry and a rise in commercial construction in the region will drive the market in the coming years. The growing concept of buffet and self-service in the culinary world is also expected to contribute to the market for tabletop kitchen appliances in the region. In addition, the introduction of low-cost ceramic ware and increasing demand for bone china, a high-end product category, is driving the market growth.

Companies in the market are focusing on product launches to increase their market share. For instance, in April 2019, The Oneida Group, Inc. opened a new retail showroom at FortyOne Madison to unveil new flatware designs for the Spring New York Tabletop Show. The growing trend of wine tasting in developing countries also acts as a major driver for the market. For instance, in 2019, Water Street Wines & Spirits started a new venture for selling wine glasses, serving its existing customer base in Penn Yan, New York, U.S.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has significantly increased the awareness regarding basic hygiene and safety among people. Stay-at-home, social distancing, and lockdowns have been imposed in states to varying degrees to try and limit the spread of the virus, with strict regulations in the U.S. and Canada, some of the hardest-hit countries. The lockdown is slowly being uplifted across countries in North America, which is creating a favorable scenario for the restaurant and hotel industry, which, in turn, boosts the market growth.

Currently, businesses are taking longer to deliver orders on the back of the local state’s stay-at-home advisory and mandatory closure of nonessential businesses. Continuous improvement in restaurant chain transactions was aided by adding 93,000 restaurant units in the U.S. states, wherein on-premise dining restrictions were uplifted in May. Upscaling of restaurants and the overall growth in the restaurant industry will create steeper demand for premium and innovative tabletop kitchen products.

North America Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America tabletop kitchen products market on the basis of product, application, and country:

North America Tabletop Kitchen Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dinnerware

Flatware

Whitegoods

Buffet Products

Drinkware

Others

North America Tabletop Kitchen Products Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Commercial

Residential

Market Share Insights:

May 2018: looking to address the needs of restaurant owners and operators, The Oneida Group, Inc. launched a new product at the NRA Show 2018. The company’s popular collection of flatware, Sant’Andrea, visually complements the food and drinks to the liking of chefs and bartenders.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry include

Villeroy & Boch AG

Lenox Corp.

Noritake Co.

The Oneida Group, Inc.

Fiskars Group

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Corelle Brands LLC

Steelite International

Libbey, Inc.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

