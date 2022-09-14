Increasing Awareness About Personal Appearance Among the Middle-Aged Population Drives Mesotherapy Market

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Mesotherapy Industry Overview

The global mesotherapy market size was valued at USD 98.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors propelling the market growth are the rise in the adoption of mesotherapy, the increasing middle-aged population concerned about appearance, and the growing number of cosmetic clinics offering mesotherapy treatments. In addition, growing medical tourism for cosmetic procedures is contributing to market growth.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to have a significant impact on the overall aesthetics market, including mesotherapy. The lockdown and travel restrictions are impacting the market negatively. The clinics are majorly not accessible as aesthetic treatment falls under non-essential services, and the disruption in product availability is further widening the impact. In addition, the major fall in consumer footfall has reduced the overall products and devices demand impacting the manufacturing companies offering mesotherapy.

The non-invasive nature of the procedure and comparatively lower treatment costs are the significant factors boosting the adoption of Mesotherapy. The number of qualified and trained professionals in dermatology clinics is increasing in all major countries. Furthermore, the increase in the number of institutes offering mesotherapy courses and the efforts of the International Society of Mesotherapy to ensure the right training for its members has led to effective results and improve the mesotherapy scenario in the market in recent years.

The growing aging concerns, climatic conditions, lifestyle changes, and stress are responsible for the rising demand for cosmetic procedures such as mesotherapy. The population falling under the age group of 15 to 65 years contributes to around 60% of the total population. The rising disposable income and growing awareness pertaining to aesthetic appearance support the rise in consumer footfall. In addition, the wide distribution network of the manufacturing companies and suppliers enables the availability of products and devices further supporting market growth.

Mesotherapy Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesotherapy market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Mesotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Mesotherapy Solutions

Mesotherapy Masks

Mesotherapy Creams

Mesotherapy Devices

Others

Mesotherapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Anti-aging

Facial Rejuvenation

Stretch Marks

Acne & Scar Treatment

Fat Loss

Hair Loss

Others

Mesotherapy End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics

Others

Mesotherapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Mesotherapy Industry include

Mesoskinline

Koru Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Meso

Toskani Cosmetics

Perse Belle

Dermo Aroma

Pluryal

Messoessence

