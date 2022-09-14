U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Market Top Players are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Industry Overview

The U.S. tissue diagnostics market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.91% from 2021 to 2028. The market is collectively driven by emerging solutions pertaining to digital tissue diagnostics, advancements in imaging techniques & increasing affordability of diagnostics, and growth of personalized therapeutics & diagnostics. The use of digital slides has significantly increased in recent years, owing to its associated benefits including flexible magnification and remote access to slides. The growing emphasis on precision medicine is supported by several organizations & companies in the U.S., which is expected to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the development in genome sequencing techniques and diagnostic tools can be attributed to the growth of personalized medicine over the years.

Companies are supporting the development of precision medicine with novel oncology solutions. For instance, in May 2020, QIAGEN launched new oncology solutions, such as the QCI Interpret One software solution for genomic profiling of tumors. The advancements in imaging techniques are expected to positively influence the market growth. According to Breastcancer.org, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer diagnosed among American women. In 2021, it is estimated that around 30% of the new cases of cancer in women would be breast cancers.

However, significant efforts are being made to curb the spread of the disease, which has emphasized the importance of innovation in the field of pathology. In addition, researchers are focusing on studying the morphological bases of the COVID-19 disease, which is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in December 2020, researchers reported the occurrence of histological changes in frontal lobes and olfactory bulbs of the brain, which may be owing to COVID-19 related anosmia.

With technological improvements in imaging techniques, the sensitivity of detection and diagnosis of breast cancer has also improved. Technological expansion in breast tissue analysis includes procedures for evaluating gene expression, cellular biochemistry, and molecular biology using digital methods, tomosynthesis, CAD, and other methods. The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected several aspects in pathology laboratories, such as specimen workflow, biosafety protocols, laboratory staffing, laboratory finances, and resident training.

The specimens for histology were collected and processed by standard procedures involving embedding in paraffin, and later staining with hematoxylin and eosin. However, the presence of a non-value-based reimbursement policy and high costs associated with the usage of tissue diagnosis is anticipated to act as a restraint for the market. Several factors are contributing to the high cost of clinical research in the U.S. including administrative staff costs, clinical procedure costs, and site monitoring costs.

U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. tissue diagnostics market on the basis of technology & product and application:

U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Technology & Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Immunohistochemistry

In situ Hybridization

Primary & Special Staining

Digital Pathology &Workflow

Anatomic Pathology

U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Breast Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Prostate Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Other Cancers

Market Share Insights:

January 2021: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched the CE-IVD digital automated algorithms for pathology, uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis and uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis for diagnosis of breast cancer. These algorithms facilitate the quick determination of whether the tumors are positive for HER2 biomarkers.

August 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. signed an agreement with (HTI) Hengrui Therapeutics, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese pharmaceutical company, for developing a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) for identifying NSCLC by using Oncomine Precision Assay.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Tissue Diagnostics Industry include

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher

bioMérieux SA

QIAGEN

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

