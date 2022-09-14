U.S. Acids Market Analysis Including Growth, Trends And Forecast 2028

U.S. Acids Industry Overview

The U.S. acids market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for convenience food along with technological innovations for the production of cost-effective products in the country.

The demand for organic acids is growing in the animal feed industry due to their ability to improve the performance of aqua, poultry, swine, and other feeds. Numerous research initiatives and investments have been made in the microbial fermentation process to increase productivity and yield through the selection of new strains. This can be achieved by improving the recovery and process of purification, optimizing the fermentation process, and employing genetically modified microorganisms.

Antibiotics are shown to improve weight gain in animals by reduction of clinical and subclinical infection by eliminating the presence of bacteria in GIT and consistently reducing immune stimulation and enhancing nutrient digestibility. These factors, among others, are considered as quality parameters desired in an effective antibiotic alternative. Despite the availability of numerous alternatives in the market, organic acids are the most effective alternatives that can increase nutrient digestibility and reduce pathogenic bacteria through their effect on pH in the GIT.

Phosphoric acid is used in wastewater treatment to remove the discharge of contaminants to the environment. It is used to prevent scale formation and corrosion in the water distribution system. In textiles, it is used as an oxidizing agent. With the increasing market growth of the textile industry in the U.S. due to the changing lifestyle and high living standards, the demand for phosphoric acid is likely to grow.

The rise in the number of pets in North America, especially in the U.S., has led to a surge in the consumption of pet food, pet medicines, and veterinary products. The mounting consumption of sodium amino acids in pet food, pet medicine, and veterinary supplements is expected to further drive the market.



U.S. Acids Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. Acids market on the basis of type:

U.S. Acids Type Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Organic Personal Care & Cosmetics Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed Chemical Manufacturing Agriculture Consumer Goods Lubricants Others

Inorganic Agriculture Paints & Coatings Textiles Petroleum Metalworking Wastewater Treatment Chemical Manufacturing Pulp & Paper Others



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. Acids market include:

Polynt Group

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company

PVS Chemicals Inc.

General Chemical USA

Akzo Nobel N.V.

