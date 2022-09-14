Mobile Computer Market Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players 2028

Mobile Computer Industry Overview

The global mobile computer market size was valued at USD 4.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The need for a rugged mobile computer device that can gather inventory data and withstand at least a 5-foot drop, dust, dirt, and moisture is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the need for aligning the workflow with the appropriate mobile solution among industries is generating the demand for mobile computers across manufacturing, transportation, warehouse, and other industries. The market is constantly witnessing demand for these rugged devices as they can also read barcodes from a greater distance, making them appropriate for scanning vehicles passing from the toll or cartons stored at height in warehouses and ports.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Mobile Computer Market

The demand for mobile computers with a small form factor has increased rapidly in the last five years. The expansion of consumer electronics and FMCG markets led to the rise in production and manufacturing, thereby boosting the sales of mobile computers. The introduction of IoT, virtual reality, and augmented reality in consumer electronic products have led to an increase in customer base, especially garnering attention from the new generation. According to China Information Technology Industry, the growth rate of China’s electronics production volume increased to 14% in 2017 from 10% in 2016. The increasing production was attributed to consumer demand for smart gadgets, smartphones, virtual reality devices, and drones. Additionally, the industries in Japan increased their electronic device production due to increasing demand for export. A similar shift in production and shipment is expected to impact the demand for mobile computers across industries.

The ease of use and improved Return On Investment (ROI) offered by mobile computers have favorably impacted the market growth. The increased demand for mobile computers across the healthcare industry is also expected to drive market growth. However, the global market was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the halting of business across industries such as manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, construction, and logistics. The temporary shutdown of industries hampered the overall sales of mobile computers in 2020. However, the growing need for managing the inventory of growing businesses with high production capacity and the readiness of tracking shipments are augmenting the demand for mobile computers. Furthermore, reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and improved RoI offered by mobile computers that are ideal for harsh environments have considerably increased their demand across industries.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic Devices Industry Research Reports.

Smart Remote Market : The global smart remote market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The global smart remote market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028. Vacuum Cleaner Market: The global vacuum cleaner market size was valued at USD 11.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

July 2021: Honeywell International, Inc. announced the introduction of CT45 and CT45 XP mobile computers. These mobile computers are all-purpose productivity tools that help workers efficiently sort, pick, and deliver e-commerce orders.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global mobile computer market include:

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Ankaref

Advantech Co., Ltd.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

p.A.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Handheld Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Mobile Computer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.