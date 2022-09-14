Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Is Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 5.2% To Reach A Value Of Us$ 10.5 Billion

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the Minimally Invasive Surgery Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the Minimally Invasive Surgery Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the Minimally Invasive Surgery Market.

Market Players:

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Rutland Medical Center

Huntington Hospital

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

The Ottawa Hospital

Michael’s Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Key Segments Covered in the Minimally Invasive Surgery Industry Survey

by Procedure : Laparoscopic Surgery Robotic Surgery Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection

by End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Other End Users

by Disorder Type : Orthopedic Cosmetic & Bariatric Gynaecological Cardiothoracic Gastrointestinal Urological Other Disorder

Minimally Invasive Surgery by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

The United States is a pioneer in North America’s market for minimally invasive surgeries and is set to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The large share of the U.S. market can be attributed to the availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots and the swelling adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries combined with the mounting prevalence of chronic disorders in the country.

Driven by the advanced medical and hospital industry and growing manufacturing sector, China is the hotspot for players in minimally invasive surgery robotic companies. According to Fact.MR, China is expected to remain at the forefront of the Asian market through 2032, clocking a CAGR of 5% in 2032. As per the latest forecast report, the market valuation for the APAC region is estimated to reach US$ 7.8 Billion, estimated at nearly US$ 4.6 Billion in 2021.

The International Trade Administration estimated that in 2019, China had 34,354 hospitals, which offered over 6.8 million beds and received 3.84 billion patient visits. As per the report, in 2021, China’s medical devices sector accounted for 5.7% of China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which grew to around 7% in 2020.

