Long Term Care Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Sunrise Carlisle, LP, Atria Senior Living Group, Extendicare, Inc.

Long-term care is a range of services and support for your personal care needs. Most long-term care is not medical care, but rather assistance with the basic personal tasks of everyday life, sometimes called “activities of daily living.” These tasks include bathing, dressing, eating, using the toilet, and moving from place to place. Long-term care can be provided at home, in the community, in assisted living or in nursing homes.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in Long Term Care technology. One is the move towards electronic health records. This means that more and more of the medical information for patients in Long Term Care facilities will be stored electronically, making it easier for staff to access and share information. Another trend is the use of mobile technologies to improve communication and coordination between staff and patients. This includes the use of tablets and smartphones to send and receive information, as well as to access patient records.

Key Drivers:

There are a number of key drivers of the long term care market. Firstly, the aging population is a key driver of demand for long term care services. As people live longer, the need for care services increases.

Secondly, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is also a key driver of demand for long term care services. As more people suffer from conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, they are more likely to need long term care services.

Thirdly, the increasing cost of health care is also a key driver of demand for long term care services.

Market Segments:

The long term care market report is bifurcated on the basis of service type, payer type, and region. On the basis of service type, it is segmented into home health care, hospice, nursing care, and others. By payer type, it is divided into public, private, and out-of-pocket. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players:

The long term care market report includes players such as Sunrise Carlisle, LP, Atria Senior Living Group, Extendicare, Inc., Capital Senior Living, Amedisys, Inc., Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Genesis Healthcare Corp., Brookdale Senior Living, Inc., Senior Care Centers of America, and Home Instead Senior Care, Inc.

