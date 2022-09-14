New York, USA, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Micro-mobility Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Micro-mobility Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Micro-mobility is a term used to describe small, personal vehicles that are used for short trips. This can include bikes, scooters, and skateboards. Micro-mobility is a growing trend in cities as a way to reduce traffic and pollution. There are many benefits to micro-mobility. For one, it is a more efficient way to get around. Bikes and scooters can navigate through traffic much easier than cars.

Key Trends:

There are a few key trends in micro-mobility technology that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there is a trend towards more compact and lightweight vehicles. This is partly due to the fact that people are increasingly using micro-mobility vehicles for commuting and other short journeys, and so they need something that is easy to carry and store.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the micro-mobility market. One is the increasing cost of car ownership and operation. This is especially true in urban areas, where the cost of parking, insurance, and fuel can be quite high. Another driver is the increasing congestion on roads and highways. This has led to a search for alternatives to the traditional car commute. Micro-mobility options, such as electric scooters, offer a more affordable and convenient way to get around.

Market Segments:

The micro-mobility market report is bifurcated on the basis of propulsion type, vehicle use, sharing type, age group and region. On the basis of propulsion type, it is segmented into human powered and electrically powered. Based on vehicle use, it is analyzed across e-kick scooters, bicycles, skateboards, and others. By sharing type, it is divided into docked and dock-less. By age group it is spread across 15-34, 35-54, 55 and above. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players:

The micro-mobility market report includes players such as Xiaomi, SEGWAY INC., SWAGTRON, Boosted USA, Airwheel Holding Limited, Yamaha Motor Co., Lt., Accell Group, Derby Cycle, Bird Rides, and DOTT.

