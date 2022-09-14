Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Netskope, Cato Networks, SonicWall

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is a new security architecture that enables organizations to securely connect users to applications and data, regardless of location. SASE combines multiple security functions including firewall, VPN, CASB, and more into a single, cloud-delivered service. This allows organizations to simplify their security infrastructure and reduce costs. SASE also enables organizations to quickly and easily scale their security as their needs change.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology are:

1. The move to the cloud: SASE is a cloud-based security solution that provides the benefits of both security as a service (SECaaS) and network as a service (NaaS). This allows organizations to take advantage of the economies of scale and flexibility of the cloud, while still maintaining a high level of security.

2. The integration of security and networking: SASE brings together security and networking into a single platform, which simplifies management and reduces costs.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market are the increasing need for cloud-based security solutions, the rising adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, and the increasing need for secure access to enterprise data and applications. The major factors driving the growth of the SASE market include the increasing need for cloud-based security solutions, the rising adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, and the increasing need for secure access to enterprise data and applications.

Market Segments:

The secure access service edge (SASE) market report is bifurcated on the basis of offering, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of offering, it is segmented into network as a service and security as a Service. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. By vertical it is divided into government, BFSI, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players:

The secure access service edge (SASE) market report includes players such as Netskope, Cato Networks, SonicWall, Cisco, Twingate, McAfee, LLC, Open Systems , Palo Alto Networks, Versa Networks, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

