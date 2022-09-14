Cloud Telephony Services Market registering a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 51.5 Billion During Forecast Period

The global cloud telephony services industry reached US$ 17.7 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to document a Y-o-Y expansion of nearly 17% to be valued at US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 51.5 Billion.

Overall, the market for cloud telephony services is slated to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 30.8 Billion throughout the forthcoming decade. By deployment, cloud based telephony services remains dominant, documenting a value CAGR worth 11% from 2016 to 2021, while in terms of network, demand for voice-over-internet protocol cloud telephony services continues to reign supreme, with a historical CAGR of 15.6% (2016-2021).

Cloud Telephony Services Market Segmentations:

By Deployment Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Cloud Telephony Services

By Enterprise Size Cloud Telephony Services for SMEs Cloud Telephony Services for Large Enterprises

By Network Cloud Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) Cloud Telephony Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VOIP) Service Network

Cloud Telephony Services by Application Cloud Telephony Services for Conferencing Cloud Telephony Services for Multi-level IVR Cloud Telephony Services for Sales & Marketing Cloud Telephony Services for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Cloud Telephony Services for Other Applications

By Industry Cloud Telephony Services in BFSI Cloud Telephony Services in Education Cloud Telephony Services in Government Cloud Telephony Services in Healthcare Cloud Telephony Services in Media & Entertainment Cloud Telephony Services in Retail Cloud Telephony Services in Telecom & IT Cloud Telephony Services in Other Industries

By Region North America Europe Resto of the World



