Adhesives Market is poised to register a CAGR worth 5% to be valued at US$ 102.6 Billion

Global market demand for adhesives reached US$ 60 Billion in FY 2021, and is poised to register a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 5% in 2022, reaching US$ 63 Billion. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is poised to register a CAGR worth 5% to be valued at US$ 102.6 Billion.

The use of high-performance adhesives in automotive applications for interior and exterior purposes is driving the market growth. Adhesives are finding more applications in the construction industry, which is helping to drive market growth. From 2016 to 2021, the industrial adhesives market grew at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Adhesives Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Adhesives market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Adhesives market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Adhesives supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

Report benefits & key questions answered

Adhesives Market Segmentations:

Adhesives by Type : Water Based Adhesives Solvent Based Adhesives Hot Melt Adhesives Reactive Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Other Adhesive Types

Adhesives by Application : Adhesives for Packaging Adhesives for Building/Construction Adhesives for Transportation Adhesives for Footwear & Leather Goods Adhesives for Product Assembly Adhesives for Consumer/DIY Applications Adhesives for Other Applications

Adhesives by Product : Acrylics-based Adhesives Epoxy-based Adhesives Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)-based Adhesives Polyurethane (PU)-based Adhesives Styrenic Blook-based Adhesives Other Adhesive Products

Adhesives by Region : North America Adhesives Market Europe Adhesives Market Asia Pacific Adhesives Market Latin America Adhesives Market Middle East & Africa Adhesives Market



