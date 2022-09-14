Augmenting Demand For Fire Safety Equipment Market To Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global fire safety equipment market is anticipated to secure a market value of USD 91.11 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032. The increasing fatalities due to accidental fire is anticipated to be the most significant factor driving the market in the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are expected to boost the market significantly during the forecast period.

From 2015 to 2021, the industry flourished at a CAGR of 6%. The COVID-19 pandemic led to heightened demand for fire safety equipment, especially in the residential and healthcare sectors. Mandatory lockdowns compelled residents to stay indoors, augmenting the need for equipment such as hoses and extinguishers. Also, rapid hospitalization rates prompted healthcare authorities to beef up fire safety arrangements.

Prominent Key players of the Fire Safety Equipment market survey report:

Johnson Controls

Siemens Building Technologies

United Technologies Corp

Eaton Corp., Inc.

Gentex Corp.

Space Age Electronics

Hochiki Corp.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Fire Safety Equipment Industry Report

By Application Fire Safety Equipment for Residential Applications Fire Safety Equipment for Commercial Applications Fire Safety Equipment for Industrial Applications

By Solution Fire Suppression Equipment Extinguisher Sprinkler Fire Detection Equipment Detector Alarm



Full Access of this Report Is Available at

