The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$D 163 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 351 Bn by 2032. The projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be credited to increasing health awareness, the adoption of a healthy diet, and the increasing geriatric population.

Dietary Supplements Market – Scope of Report:

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Dietary Supplementsand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Dietary Supplementssuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Dietary Supplementsthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on dietary supplements: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for dietary supplements. As per the study, the demand for Dietary Supplements will grow through 2029.

Dietary Supplements historical volume analysis: survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Dietary Supplements consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis based on consumption pattern of the customers.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentations:

By Ingredient : Vitamins Botanicals Minerals Proteins & Amino Acids Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Others

By Form : Dietary Supplement Tablets Dietary Supplement Capsules Soft Gels Dietary Supplements Dietary Supplement Powders Dietary Supplement Gummies Dietary Supplement Liquids Other Dietary Supplement Forms

By Application : Dietary Supplements for Energy & Weight Management Dietary Supplements for General Health Dietary Supplements for Bone & Joint Health Dietary Supplements for Gastrointestinal Health Dietary Supplements for Immunity Dietary Supplements for Cardiac Health Dietary Supplements for Diabetes Dietary Supplements for Anti-Cancer Applications Dietary Supplements for Lungs Detox/Cleanse Dietary Supplements for Skin/Hair/Nails Dietary Supplements for Sexual Health Dietary Supplements for Brain/Mental Health Dietary Supplements for Insomnia Dietary Supplements for Menopause Dietary Supplements for Anti-Aging Dietary Supplements for Prenatal Health Dietary Supplements for Other Applications

By End User : Adult Dietary Supplements Geriatric Dietary Supplements Dietary Supplements for Pregnant Women Dietary Supplements for Children Dietary Supplements for Infants

By Type : OTC Dietary Supplements Prescribed Dietary Supplements

By Distribution Channel : Offline Dietary Supplements Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacies Specialty Stores Practitioners Others Online Dietary Supplements Sales



