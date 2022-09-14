Zeolite Market estimates that the market for zeolite is likely to surpass US$ 18.98 Bn by end of 2032

A recently published Fact.MR report expects the demand for zeolites to expand at a CAGR of 5% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for zeolite is likely to surpass US$ 18.98 Bn by end of 2032. The market is expected to be driven by rising capacity expansions in petrochemicals production coupled with investments in water treatment projects and detergent manufacturing.

From 2015 to 2021, zeolite market revenue flourished at a CAGR of 5.4%, being valued at US$ 11.1 Bn by the end of the said historical period. Growth prospects took a backseat during the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to restrictions on petrochemicals production due to the imposition of lockdowns. However, as the infection rates began plateauing, manufacturing prospects gradually recovered, thus restoring demand.

Synthetic zeolites are extensively used as detergent builders to extract water hardness ions and soften the water medium for cleaning and laundry purpose. Rising hygiene concerns, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, have propelled the production of detergents, and thus, positively influenced the zeolite demand. For instance, the laundry and care business of Henkel observed a growth of over 5% in sales in 2020 owing to a rise in the demand for cleaning products globally.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Zeoliteand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Zeolitesuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Zeolitethrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Zeolite Market Segmentations:

By Product : Natural Zeolite Synthetic Zeolite

By Application : Zeolite as Catalysts Zeolite as Adsorbents Zeolite as Detergent Builders Zeolite as Cement Zeolite as Animal Feed Zeolite for Other Applications



