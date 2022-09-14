Liquid Flux Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021 – 2031

South Asia & Oceania currently account for a majority of the liquid flux being consumed, followed by East Asia. This is due to the fact that a large number of electronics manufacturers have set up their bases in these regions, especially Taiwan and Vietnam. Emergence of newer electronics manufacturing clusters in developing countries such as India is projected to give impetus to market growth over the coming years.

Increasing electrification of vehicles and the inevitable shift towards remote monitoring and automation are driving a majority of end-use industries to integrate electronics into their operations. This is driving the market for liquid flux, which finds application in the SMT assembly of electronics. Additionally, advent of 5G infrastructure and changing consumer preference towards purchasing advanced electronics products are indirectly providing a boost to market growth.

Owing to the above mentioned factors, the global liquid flux market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

Liquid Flux Market Scope:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Liquid Flux in evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Key players such as Alpha Assembly, Kester, and AIM Solder are emphasizing on targeted expansions, innovative product launches, and acquisitions in the market space to substantially increase their market presence.

For instance, AIM Solder expanded its presence in numerous untapped regions such as Malaysia; the company opened a new manufacturing facility of 12,000 sq. ft. in 2020 to meet demand arising from nearby regions.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Liquid Flux : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Liquid Flux demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Liquid Flux. As per the study, the demand for Liquid Flux will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Liquid Flux. As per the study, the demand for Liquid Flux will grow through 2031. Liquid Flux historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Liquid Flux consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Liquid Flux Segmentations:

By Base Water-based Liquid Flux Alcohol-based Liquid Flux Rosin Containing Rosin Free

By Flux No Clean Liquid Flux Water Soluble Liquid Flux

By Application Liquid Flux for SMT Assemblies Selective Soldering Wave Soldering Liquid Flux for Semiconductor Packaging Liquid Flux for Rework Others

By End-use Industry Automotive Aerospace & Defense Electronics & Communication Recycling Others

By Region North America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Rest of World



