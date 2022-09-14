PVC Emulsion Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022 to 2032

Demand for PVC emulsions is rising owing to growing application in synthetic leather manufacturing and flooring & wall coverings. Additionally, rise in demand for automotive mastic and fabric & surface coatings is augmenting sales of PVC emulsions across geographies.

According to a latest report by fact.MR, flooring & wall covering applications are expected to hold a major chunk of the industry revenue, while the focus of the manufacturers will be on North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific for increased sales and profits. The market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Growing application in flooring & wall coverings to boost sales.

The United States to lead North America’s market for PVC emulsions.

Germany is set to exhibit hegemony in Europe for PVC emulsions.

The market in Asia Pacific to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to remain positive in terms of industry outlook.

Why is Application in Building & Construction Surging?

PVC emulsions have wide application in the construction industry, in-

Wall paintings

Floor coatings

Ceiling coatings

Other interior & exterior coatings

As a result, demand from this industry is propelling the growth of manufacturers across regions.

According to SelectUSA, China is the world’s largest construction market, and the United States is China’s second-largest source of imports for the construction industry, with an import industry share of 13%. As stated in its report, in 2018, the industry, including the construction industry, added 31.5% value to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This data represents growing demand for PVC emulsion products from the construction sector around the world.

Market Segmentation by Category

Application PVC Emulsions for Flooring & Wall Coverings PVC Emulsions for Synthetic Leather Manufacturing PVC Emulsions for Automotive Mastic & Sealants PVC Emulsions for Fabric Coatings PVC Emulsions for Surface Coatings PVC Emulsions for Printing Inks & Adhesives Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



The report covers following PVC Emulsion Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the PVC Emulsion market:

Key trends Analysis of PVC Emulsion Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

PVC Emulsion Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

