Rubber Processing Chemicals Market is forecast to register a CAGR of over 3%

Sales of rubber processing chemicals were valued at US$ 5.15 Billion in FY 2022, and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 3.1% to reach US$ 5.31 Billion in 2022. Overall,the market is forecast to register a CAGR of over 3%.

Rubber processing chemical sales increased at a CAGR of more than 2% between 2015 and 2021, with applications primarily focused on automotive tire manufacturing. Further research into the rubber processing chemicals industry reveals that the market surpassed US$ 5 Billion at the start of the historical period.

Rubber processing chemicals are being driven by the growing demand for rubber in industries such as footwear, construction and manufacturing. Over the forecast period, Rubber’s increasing use in floor coverings, sound insulation, roofing materials, and sealants in the construction industry will drive product demand. Rubber processing chemical revenue will grow at over 3% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Rubber Processing Chemicalsand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Rubber Processing Chemicalssuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Rubber Processing Chemicalsthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Segmentations:

Rubber Processing Chemicals by Product : Anti-Degradant Rubber Processing Chemicals Rubber Processing Accelerators Rubber Flame Retardant Chemicals Rubber Processing Aids/Promoters Other Rubber Processing Chemical Products

Rubber Processing Chemicals by Application : Rubber Processing Chemicals for Tire Applications Rubber Processing Chemicals for Non-Tire Applications

Rubber Processing Chemicals by Regions : North America Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Latin America Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Europe Rubber Processing Chemicals Market East Asia Rubber Processing Chemicals Market South Asia Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Oceania Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Middle East & Africa Rubber Processing Chemicals Market



