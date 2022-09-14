New York, USA, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Satellite Modem Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Satellite Modem Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A satellite modem is a modem used to establish two-way data communication links with satellites. They are typically used in applications such as VSAT networks, mobile telephony, satellite Internet access, and spaceflight. Satellite modems typically use the same communication protocols as their terrestrial counterparts, such as time division multiple access (TDMA), code division multiple access (CDMA), or carrier sense multiple access with collision detection (CSMA/CD). However, due to the higher latency of satellite links, these protocols must be modified to account for the delays.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Satellite Modem technology are:

1. Increased data rates: Satellite Modem technology is constantly evolving to support higher data rates. The latest generation of modems supports data rates of up to 100 Mbps.

2. Increased bandwidth efficiency: Newer generations of Satellite Modems are designed to be more bandwidth efficient. This means that more data can be transmitted using less bandwidth, which results in lower costs.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the satellite modem market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for high-speed Internet access. With the proliferation of online content and applications, consumers and businesses alike are demanding faster and more reliable Internet access. Satellite technology is able to provide high-speed Internet access to even the most remote locations. Another key driver of the satellite modem market is the increasing demand for mobile broadband. With the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets, more and more people are using their mobile devices to access the Internet.

Market Segments:

The satellite modem market report is bifurcated on the basis of channel type, technology, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of channel type, it is segmented into SCPC modem and MCPC modem. By technology, it is divided into VSAT, satcom-on-the-move, satcom-on-the-pause, and others. By application it is divided into mobile & backhaul, IP-trunking, and others. By end-user it is spread across telecommunications, marine, oil & gas, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players:

The satellite modem market report includes players such as SatixFy, Datum System, AYECKA Ltd, ND SATCOM, ORBCOMM Inc., Novelsat, ST Engineering, Teledyne Technologies, Viasat, Inc., and Work Microwave GmbH.

