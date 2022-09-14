Integrated Marine Automation System Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | ABB, Honeywell International, Inc., Rolls-Royce PLC

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Integrated Marine Automation System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

IMAS is an integrated marine automation system that is used to control and monitor the various systems and equipment on board a ship. It is a computer-based system that uses sensors and input from various sources to provide information to the ship’s crew. The system can be used to monitor the ship’s position, speed, heading, and other data. It can also be used to control the ship’s engines, steering, and other equipment.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in Integrated Marine Automation System technology are:

1. Increased use of sensors and instrumentation: There is an increasing trend toward the use of sensors and instrumentation in Integrated Marine Automation System technology. This is due to the need for more accurate and reliable data for decision-making purposes.

2. Increased use of communication and networking technologies: There is an increasing trend toward the use of communication and networking technologies in Integrated Marine Automation System technology. This is due to the need for more effective communication and coordination between different parts of the system.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Integrated Marine Automation System market are the need for increased efficiency and safety in maritime operations, the need for real-time data and analytics to optimize maritime operations, and the need to reduce costs associated with maritime operations. The maritime industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with a focus on increasing efficiency and safety, and reducing costs. The maritime industry is adopting new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and analytics to optimize operations.

Market Segments:

The Integrated Marine Automation System Market is segmented by autonomy, ship type, end-user, solutions and region. By autonomy the market is divided into autonomous, remotely-operated and partial automation. Based on ship type it is segmented into commercial, defense and unmanned. On the basis of end-user it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Based on solutions it is bifurcated into products and services. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Integrated Marine Automation System Market includes players such as ABB, Honeywell International, Inc, Rolls-Royce PLC, Wartsila, Kongsberg, Siemens, Hyundai Heavy Industries, General Electric, Tokyo Keiki and Consilium.

