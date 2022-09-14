Security and Vulnerability Management Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | IBM, AT&T, Qualys, Rapid7

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Security and Vulnerability Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Security and Vulnerability Management is a process that helps identify, assess, and mitigate security risks and vulnerabilities. The goal is to protect an organization’s information and systems from threats such as data breaches, malware, and cyber-attacks.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in security and vulnerability management technology. One is the move towards automation. This means that more and more tasks that used to be done manually, such as patch management and vulnerability scanning, are now being handled by software. This is making it easier for organizations to keep their systems secure, but it also means that there are fewer opportunities for human error. Another trend is the increasing use of machine learning. This is a form of artificial intelligence that can be used to identify patterns in data. This can be used to help detect security threats that might otherwise be missed.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the security and vulnerability management market are the increasing number of cyber-attacks, the need to protect critical infrastructure, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements. The increasing number of cyber-attacks is a major driver of the security and vulnerability management market. Organizations are under constant attack from cybercriminals who are using sophisticated techniques to exploit vulnerabilities in systems and applications. These attacks can result in data breaches, loss of confidential information, and financial losses.

Market Segments:

The Security and Vulnerability Management Market is segmented by type, organization size , industry verticals and region. By type the market is divided into solutions and services. Based on organization size it is segmented into small & medium and large scale. On the basis of industry verticals it is bifurcated into banking, financial services & insurance, aerospace & defense, energy & utility and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Security and Vulnerability Management Market includes players such as EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, McAfee Inc., NetIQ Corporation, Tripwire Inc., Symantec Corporation, Skybox Security Inc., Alien Vault Inc, Qualys Inc., and Tenable Network Security.

