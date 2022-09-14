Broadening Commercial Sports Popularity Spurring Demand for Licensed Sports Merchandise – Fact.MR Survey

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Licensed Sports Merchandise market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Licensed Sports Merchandise

The global licensed sports merchandise market estimated a value of US$ 30 Bn in 2020. Backed by the mushrooming popularity of FIFA football world cup and T-20 World cup, the sports apparels like cricket kits, jerseys, caps, shoes etc. Over the forecast period, the market worth for licensed sports merchandise is projected to surpass US$ 59 Bn through 2031, following a CAGR of 7%.

Market Size (2021) US$ 30 Bn Projected Value (2031) US$ 59 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 7% Market Share of North America 34.5%

Key Segments Covered

Product Licensed Sports Apparel Licensed Sports Footwear Licensed Sports Accessories and Toys Licensed Sports Video Games & Software Licensed Sports Domestic and House Wear Other Licensed Sports Merchandize Products

Distribution Channel Online Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales through Offline Stores Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales through Department Stores Licensed Sports Merchandise Sales through Specialty Stores Others



Licensed Sports Merchandise Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the licensed sports merchandise market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging associated with the manufacturing of licensed sports merchandise.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the licensed sports merchandise market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the licensed sports merchandise market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of licensed sports merchandise across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate of the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of licensed sports merchandise during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn).

Estimates at global and regional levels for the licensed sports merchandise market are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and volume (units). A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report.

Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global licensed sports merchandise market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which has helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for licensed sports merchandise has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in producing licensed sports merchandise have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the licensed sports merchandise domain.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for licensed sports merchandise to reach US$ 30 Bn by 2021-end

By product, demand for licensed sports footwear likely to incline at a CAGR of 7.3%

Over half of global licensed sports merchandise sales likely to be via offline stores

North America to emerge as an opportunistic market, capturing 34.5% market share

Asia to be the fastest growing market, registering a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$ 10.2 Bn

“Increasing popularity of commercial sporting events, owing to increasing adoption of cross-cultural fashion trends are expected to fuel the licensed sports merchandise market.” comments a Fact.MR analyst

