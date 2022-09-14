Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is Expected to Dominate the Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market – Fact.MR Survey

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Fact.MR, in its report on global fresh onions and shallots market, offers actionable insights for an assessment period of five years, from 2017-2022. The report includes key market dynamics anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. New product development (NPD) with a focus on sweet-tasting onions and facility expansion to cater to the growing demand for fresh onions and shallots will remain a key strategy among market leaders, through 2022. The global fresh onions and shallot market is anticipated to record a robust growth throughout the CAGR.

Competitive Landscape Analysis – Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market

Fact.MR’s report titled ‘Fresh Onions and Shallots Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022’ provides a detailed competitive scenario analysis, assaying critical insights on the key market leaders, along with their company profiles, key product developments, key financials, and expansion strategies.

Key market players identified in the report on global fresh onions and shallots market include

Avantha Holdings Limited

T&G GLOBAL

Vladam

River Point Farms

Murakami Produce Company LLC

Snake River Produce

Gills Onions

JC Watson Company

Onions and Shallots both belong to the allium family. Onions have a very tangy, spicy and sharp flavor, whereas shallots have sweet, pungent and aromatic flavor. However, onions are used on a large scale in cooking, because shallots tend to lose the flavor when cooked. Manufacturers are using shallots as an ingredient in various food products such as snacks, dressing, soups, sauces, bakery products, etc., to enhance the taste. Both onions and shallots are witnessing increasing demand as they offer various health benefits. Onions are rich in allicin and fiber, thus reducing blood pressure and cholesterol. While shallots have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that offer various health benefits. Manufacturers, fast-food restaurant chains are also increasingly using shallots in various dishes as it can be stored in the cool and dry area for six months, resulting in the longer shelf-life. Hence, dried and chopped shallots are also available in the market. Shallots are used as spices and commonly eaten raw in most of the Southeast Asian cuisines.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global fresh onions and shallots market is expected to experience robust growth. The market is estimated to register 6.3% CAGR during 2017-2022. Shallots and onions are most commonly used interchangeably in cooking. Owing to its anti-inflammatory, anti-allergen and antioxidant benefits the consumption of shallots have increased. Similarly, onions also contain protective compound helping the digestive system. Both fresh onions and shallots enhance the taste of the food, hence they are being used on a large scale in cooking. Below insights show how the fresh onions and shallots market will perform in the coming years.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Fresh Onions and Shallots Market

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global fresh onions and shallots market. APEJ fresh onions and shallots market is projected to surpass US$ 20,700 million revenue by the end of 2022. Owing to the largest production of onions and shallots, Asia Pacific is witnessing the growth.

Europe is also likely to witness above-average growth in the global fresh onions and shallots market. The most common types of shallots grown in the region are atlas, pikant, and Ed’s red type. Moreover, the grey type of shallots is widely grown in the southern France. Red and yellow onions are also widely used in European cuisines.

Red onions are expected to be the highly preferred product in the global fresh onions and shallots market. By the end of 2022, red onions are projected to bring in nearly US$ 15,400 million revenue. Meanwhile, yellow onions are also expected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

Whole fresh onions and shallots are expected to emerge as the most preferred form as compared to fresh onions and shallots in form of slices, rings and chopped. Whole fresh onions and shallots are projected to create an incremental opportunity more than US$ 8,400 million between 2017 and 2022.

Application of fresh onions and shallots is expected to be the largest in culinary. Culinary is estimated to surpass US$ 21,200 million revenue by the end of 2022.

