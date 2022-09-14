Smart Locks Market to quadruple on back of Rampant Adoption of Advanced Technologies – Fact.MR Survey

A recently revamped Fact.MR report establishes that the global smart lock market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 19 Bn. This surge is attributed to the ever increasing demand for robust security solutions- both in commercial as well as residential settings. Hence, clients are opting for smart locking systems.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry surged at an impressive CAGR of 15%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects remained largely optimistic. The imposition of lockdowns and stay-at-home directives prompted end users to beef up their existing security systems to prevent possible incidences of break-ins and thefts.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart Lock market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Smart Lock, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Smart Lock Market.

Global Smart Lock Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global smart lock market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Type DeadboltLever HandlesPadlockOthers Application ResidentialHospitalityEnterpriseCritical InfrastructureOthers Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaMiddle East & Africa

Country-specific assessment on demand for smart lock has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous smart lock manufacturers, experts, and suppliers.

Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries.

The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global smart lock market.

Global Smart Lock Market – Scope Of The Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global smart lock market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global smart lock market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on smart lock sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global smart lock market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for smart lock. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of smart lock manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the smart lock market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Key Takeaways of Smart Lock Market Study

On the back of product factors such as price, durability, and security, deadbolt type of smart locks will grow over 4X during the forecast period.

On the back of consumer demands for smart hospitality and ease of access to services, the lever handle segment will register ~17% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.

Increased disposable income of millennial consumers is propelling the residential application segment to quadruple through 2029. Further, penetration of smart devices in developing economies will contribute significantly to the growth of the smart locks market in the coming decade.

Critical infrastructure such as server rooms, and big data centres exhibit the highest growth rate of more than 19% from 2019 to 2029. Increasing digitization of business operations creates a surging demand for smart locks for critical IT infrastructures.

Enterprise applications are set to offer growth opportunities on the back of early adoption by multinationals. The enterprise segment will grow at a stupendous 17% CAGR during the projection period.

Asia Pacific ( East Asia & South Asia & Oceania) will generate incremental dollar opportunities with stupendous 19% (East Asia) and 22%(South Asia & Oceania) CAGR during the projection period. Developing countries with skillful workforces are innovating disruptive smart lock technology.

