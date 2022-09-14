Why is Online Marketing Boding Well for Dry Shampoo Manufacturers – New Study by Fact.MR

The global dry shampoo market projects the market to grow at approximately 5% CAGR during the forecast period, surpassing an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 6.5 Bn through 2031. Dry shampoo, with its unique selling point of extracting oil from the scalp without the use of water, will be one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the market, propelled by fast-paced lifestyles, hectic work hours, and the propensity of living in highly polluted cities.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dry Shampoo. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Dry Shampoo, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Dry Shampoo Market.

Key Segments Covered

Form Spray Dry Shampoo Powdered Dry Shampoo

Function Anti-Dandruff Dry Shampoo Color Protection Dry Shampoo Hair Loss Prevention Dry Shampoo Dry Shampoo for Other Functions

Demographic Dry Shampoo for Men Dry Shampoo for Women Dry Shampoo for Kids

Distribution Channel Dry Shampoo Sales via Modern Trade Dry Shampoo Sales via Convenience Stores Dry Shampoo Sales via Specialty Stores Dry Shampoo Sales via Drug Stores Dry Shampoo Sales via Online Channels Dry Shampoo Sales via Other Distribution Channels



A recent study by Fact.MR on the dry shampoo market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering dry shampoo.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the dry shampoo market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the dry shampoo market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of dry shampoo across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of dry shampoo during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Estimates at global and regional levels for dry shampoo are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report.

Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global dry shampoo market.

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the dry shampoo market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for dry shampoo has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of dry shampoo, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering dry shampoo has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the dry shampoo domain.

The natural and organic ingredients based dry shampoo is anticipated to gain significant traction among consumers, owing to toxicity concerns related to synthetic conditioners

According to Fact.MR, demand for dry shampoos is significant among women between 20 and 30 years. More than 60% women in this age group are opting for versatile products that facilitate quick and easy styling of hair

European countries are the largest consumers of dry shampoo and are further expected to maintain high growth rate in the first half of the forecast period

Anti-dandruff products are contributing significantly to hair care products within the dry shampoo market

Middle-East and Africa are expected to be a lucrative spot for the dry shampoo market as its consumption has been observed to upsurge in the past half-decade, attributable in part to rampant water scarcity in these regions

Manufacturers should seize greater opportunities and enhance their market share by conducting awareness campaigns, as many consumers are not aware of this product and its associated benefits

Fact.MR notes that high flammability and large volume of counterfeit products have been some of the key obstacles in the dry shampoo market as they have eroded consumer confidence

“The existence of a large total addressable market (TAM) for dry shampoo is expanding with the growing consumer base for regular shampoo. While catering to a large segment of users for premium cosmetic products, dry shampoo is charting a new course of growth amid the middle-income group.”, says the Fact.MR analyst

