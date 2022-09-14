Asia Region is Expected to Contribute over 2/5th of the Global Resilient Flooring Market Revenue – Fact.MR Survey

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Resilient Flooring. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Resilient Flooring market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Resilient Flooring, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Resilient Flooring Market.

Fact.MR’s recent study on the global resilient flooring industry projects the market to grow at nearly 5.6% CAGR, in terms of value until 2026, surpassing US$ 10 Bn by the end of the short-term forecast period. As of 2020, the market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn, up from US$ 6.1 Bn in 2017. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have resulted in a high and immediate requirement for resilient flooring in industrial areas, housing projects and IT parks.

Key Segments Covered

Material Type Vinyl Resilient Flooring Linoleum Resilient Flooring Cork Resilient Flooring Rubber Resilient Flooring

End User Residential Resilient Flooring Non-Residential Resilient Flooring

Construction Activity Resilient Flooring for Renovation Resilient Flooring for New Construction



Resilient Flooring Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the resilient flooring market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering resilient flooring.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the resilient flooring market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the resilient flooring market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of resilient flooring across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of resilient flooring during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Estimates at global and regional levels for resilient flooring are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report.

Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global resilient flooring market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the resilient flooring market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for resilient flooring has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of resilient flooring, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering resilient flooring has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the resilient flooring domain.

5 Key Future Prospects of Resilient Flooring Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

Europe will continue to be the largest market for resilient flooring, followed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America. Over 40% share of the market is projected to be accounted by sales of resilient flooring in Europe by 2026-end. APEJ and North America are collectively poised to account for approximately half share of the market during the forecast period.

The market for resilient flooring is anticipated to exhibit the fastest expansion in APEJ and North America through 2026. The market in Europe and Latin America is projected to ride on an above-average CAGR through 2026.

Based on material type, vinyl is pegged to account for lion’s share of the market, with sales forecast to exceed 1,200 Mn sq. meters by 2026-end. Linoleum is also slated to account for a major market share, with sales exhibiting a CAGR slightly higher than that of vinyl through 2026. Although cork is expected to account for the smallest market share, its sales are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion through 2026.

On the basis of construction activity, renovation will account for over three fourth market share throughout the forecast period. Sales of resilient flooring for use in renovation activities are expected to exceed 1,500 Mn sq. meters by 2026-end. Sales for use in new construction activities will reflect a relatively faster expansion through 2026.

Resilient flooring is expected to seek the highest demand from non-residential end-users during the forecast period, with sales accounting for over two-third market share by 2026-end.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Resilient Flooring, Sales and Demand of Resilient Flooring, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



