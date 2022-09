Top 4 Vendors Account for Over 30% Share of the SAP Cloud Platform Services Market – Fact.MR Survey

The global SAP cloud platform services market is estimated at USD 443 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 7,000 Million by 2032, growing at an exciting CAGR of 31% during 2022-2032.

The global SAP cloud platform services market accounts for <1% of the global cloud computing market in 2022. The global SAP cloud platform services market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 6,200 Million during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of SAP Cloud Platform Services. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of SAP Cloud Platform Services Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2265

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of SAP Cloud Platform Services market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of SAP Cloud Platform Services

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of SAP Cloud Platform Services, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of SAP Cloud Platform Services Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2265

Increasing number of solutions in the entire cloud ecosystem has resulted in creation of a complex cloud environment. Shifting toward cloud platforms being a major focus, cloud customers are facing challenges in managing applications, integrating, workload management and other facets in the cloud computing space. In a bid to resolve cloud challenges, vendors such as SAP SE have created advanced cloud platform services that offer simplified process control and enhanced workload management using various services under the SAP cloud platform services portfolio.

Fact.MR foresees that the sales of SAP cloud platform services are estimated to jump by 1.2x in 2018 over 2017, with the overall SAP cloud platform services market crossing a valuation of over US$ 160 Mn in the year. Fact.MR report envisages that the SAP cloud platform services market is likely to stay bullish on back of remarkable growth prospects in the following years, with growing small and large scale enterprises venturing into SAP cloud platform services to enhance business performance.

“To enhance global footprint and improve sales of SAP cloud platform services, participants such as SAP SE are entering into strategic collaborations and partnerships across major countries worldwide. Considering the present scenario of increasing partnerships it has been possible to develop new sales funnels for SAP cloud platform services, which in turn is expected to fuel the market valuation of SAP cloud platform services in the forthcoming years.” –Lead Analyst, Fact.MR IoT and Cloud Computing, ICT Domain

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2265

Few Takeaways Highlighted in the Report

End users of SAP cloud platform services continue to showcase higher preference for strategy and consulting services; POC (Proof of Concept) service likely to gain high traction

Small and medium enterprises to pave potential growth avenues for SAP cloud platform services vendors worldwide; large enterprises showcase a steadily growing inclination towards cloud services

IT and telecom industry account for a higher share of the SAP cloud platform services market in 2017 followed by BFSI sector

Consumer goods & retail and manufacturing sectors to showcase increasing preference in SAP cloud platform services in 2018

United States to remain an attractive market for SAP cloud platform services accounting for over 30% revenue share of the overall market in 2017

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Emerge as an Attractive End User

Small and medium scale enterprises are emerging as lucrative end users with respect to SAP cloud platform services adoption, says the report. Small and medium businesses are largely focusing on cloud computing services owing to relatively low cost associated with cloud computing as compared to on-premise deployment and SAP cloud platform services are no exception. The report estimates that the SAP cloud platform services market revenue generated from small and medium enterprises is likely to cross US$ 100 Mn by end of 2018.

On the other hand, relatively lower revenue generation has been observed across large enterprises on account of early adoption of on-premise deployment that is pre-planned. Moreover, affordability quotient of on-premise deployment services by large enterprises is high as compared to SMEs. However, SAP cloud platform services are likely to gain higher traction across large enterprises in the future, according to the report.

Preeminence of Americas Region to Prevail in the SAP Cloud Platform Services Marketplace

Sales of SAP cloud platform services are likely to remain concentrated across Americas, particularly the United States. Macroeconomic factors such as significant economic growth and high GDP coupled with growing cloud computing infrastructure and presence of key SAP cloud platform services vendors have influenced sales in the country.

Countries in the Asia Pacific, particularly Japan, are likely to showcase increasing inclination toward use of SAP cloud platform services. The report projects that the demand for SAP cloud platform services across Japan, India, China and Australia is expected to grow at a stellar pace. Of these countries, albeit at a lower base apropos of revenue generation, India is likely to project potential growth prospects for SAP cloud platform services, according to Fact.MR report.

Overall, the outlook for SAP cloud platform services market remains bullish in the forthcoming years, with the market expanding at a value CAGR of 29.5% throughout the period of assessment, 2018-2028.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study

Key Question answered in the survey of SAP Cloud Platform Services market report:

Sales and Demand of SAP Cloud Platform Services

Growth of SAP Cloud Platform Services Market

Market Analysis of SAP Cloud Platform Services

Market Insights of SAP Cloud Platform Services

Key Drivers Impacting the SAP Cloud Platform Services market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by SAP Cloud Platform Services market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of SAP Cloud Platform Services

More Valuable Insights on SAP Cloud Platform Services Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of SAP Cloud Platform Services, Sales and Demand of SAP Cloud Platform Services, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates