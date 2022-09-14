Detailed industry analysis on the global digital textile printing inks market shows that the market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.8% in 2021 to reach US$ 908 million.

As per latest analysis by Fact.MR, global digital textile printing inks market value is projected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2032, observing tremendous growth in the long run at 12.7% CAGR because of technological innovations introduced in the manufacturing of digital textile printed fabric.

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Digital Textile Printing Inks market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Digital Textile Printing Inks market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Digital Textile Printing Inks supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Digital Textile Printing Inks supplements, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Digital Textile Printing Inksand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Digital Textile Printing Inkssuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Digital Textile Printing Inksthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market Segmentations:

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Type : Dye Sublimation Reactive Dyes Acid Dyes Disperse Dyes Pigments Others

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Speed (sqm/hr) : <50 Digital Printers 50 – 100 Digital Printers 101 – 250 Digital Printers 251 – 400 Digital Printers 401 – 600 Digital Printers 601 – 800 Digital Printers 801 – 1,000 Digital Printers >1,000 Digital Printers

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Technology : Roll to Roll DTG

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by End-use Application : Fashion Sportswear Home Textiles Soft Signage

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Region : North America South America and Caribbean Europe Asia Oceania Middle East Africa



