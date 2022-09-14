Worldwide sales of phenolic resins have reached US$ 14.69 billion in 2022, and, as per detailed analysis, the global phenolic resins market is projected to register 5.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 24.78 billion by 2032.

Phenolic resins account for around 2% of the global synthetic polymers market, but have the potential to contribute close to 5% of overall synthetic resin demand going forward.

The global resins market has been proliferating since the past few decades due to increased use in various applications. Resins, being easy to mould and withstand high tension, is the choice for many manufacturers for the replacement of expensive reinforced fibre.

Phenolic Resins Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Phenolic Resins market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Phenolic Resins market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Phenolic Resins supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Phenolic Resins supplements, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Phenolic Resinsand compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Phenolic Resinssuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Phenolic Resinsthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Phenolic Resins Market Segmentations:

Phenolic Resins Market by Type : Resol Resins Novolac Resins Other Product Types

Phenolic Resins Market by Application : Insulation Paper Impegration Wood Adhesives Laminates Molding Other Applications

Phenolic Resins Market by End Use : Electrical & Electronics Building & Construction Furniture Automotive Other End Uses

Phenolic Resins Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



