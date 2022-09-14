The global monoethylene glycol market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2032. The monoethylene glycol market share is estimated to reach US$ 65 Bn by 2032 from US$ 38.4 Bn in 2022.

As per the recent report published by Fact.MR, the monoethylene glycol systems market recorded a CAGR of 6.4% during the historical period. However, the market has showed an acute slump during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reduce to a CAGR value of 5.4% between 2022 to 2032.

Monoethylene Glycol Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Monoethylene Glycol market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Monoethylene Glycol market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Monoethylene Glycol supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Monoethylene Glycol supplements, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Positive Investment Flows to Expand Product Portfolio and Research & Development Initiatives of Stakeholders

A positive flow of investments from pharmaceutical giants is likely to propel the development of Monoethylene Glycoland compounds. For instance, in year 2019, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. raised funds of more than US$$ 350 Mn through investments from several investors for the development of synthetic cannabinoids. This has helped them increase production capacity.

Market leaders in Monoethylene Glycolsuch as Noramco, Inc. CannBioRx Life Sciences, Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc. etc are developing Monoethylene Glycolthrough novel techniques of synthesis. Moreover, these companies are shifting their focus on research and development of molecules through development of strains of microbes and yeast for biosynthesis of synthetic cannabinoid.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Monochloroacetic: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Monoethylene Glycol demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Monoethylene Glycol. As per the study, the demand for Monoethylene Glycol will grow through 2029.

Monoethylene Glycol historical volume analysis: survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Monoethylene Glycol consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Monoethylene Glycol Market Segmentations:

By Application : Polyester Fiber PET Bottle PET Film Antifreeze Industrial

By End User : Textile Packaging Plastic Automotive and Transportation Other End User Industries

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



