Market Demand For Hemorrhoids Treatment Devices Is Expected To See A Boon In Asia Pacific Region

Hemorrhoids Treatment Devices Market Overview

In recent years, lifestyle changes have caused health problems to all age groups. One amongst them is hemorrhoids. Hemorrhoids also known as piles is a common health problem faced by many.

Initially, researchers stated that people above the age of fifty were diagnosed with hemorrhoids. But, with work and lifestyle changes, younger adults have also been affected with hemorrhoids.

Hemorrhoids are swollen and inflamed veins in the lower part of the rectum and the anus. Three types of Hemorrhoids have been detected by doctors.

Hemorrhoids are categorized into Internal Hemorrhoids (forms on the lining of the anus and the inner rectum), External Hemorrhoids (forms under the skin and around the anus) and Thrombosed Hemorrhoids (caused due to blood clot inside a hemorrhoidal vein)

Common causes of hemorrhoids include,

Chronic constipation

Indigestion of food

Obesity

Straining during bowel movements

Sitting for long periods on the toilet

Pregnancy

Diarrhea

Consumption of a low fiber diet

Young adults face the problem of hemorrhoids due to heavy lifting in the gym as certain exercises stretch the anal muscles.

Segmentation

By Device Type

Rubber band Ligators

Anoscopes

Bipolar probes

Proctoscopes

Infrared coagulators

Doppler probes

Cryotherapy devices

By procedure

Rubber band ligation

Infrared Coagulation

Sclerotherapy

By Industry

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

US Hemorrhoids Treatment Devices Demand AnalysisUS remains a key market for hemorrhoids treatment devices around the globe. The range of devices available in the US, combined with higher emphasis on effective treatment makes US a lucrative market for hemorrhoids treatment device manufacturers. With the advancement in technology and development, people prefer to treat hemorrhoids at an early stage. Availability and accessibility to different treatments, awareness amongst people and painless procedures have given a rise to hemorrhoid's treatment market in the US.

Key Factors Impeding Hemorrhoids Treatment Device Sales

One major problem leading to low sales of hemorrhoids treatment devices in some countries is the ignorance of people towards the problem. This may happen due to the awkwardness that comes with the problem.

Also, studies show that men are more comfortable consulting a doctor when faced with hemorrhoids in comparison to women. In certain cases, the bleeding is painless, whereas in some cases, hemorrhoids heal naturally.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Hemorrhoids Treatment Device Market are:

The top manufacturers in hemorrhoids treatment devices are

Cook Medical (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Privi Medical (Singapore)

Integra Lifeccylces Corporation (Israel)

Sklar Surgical Instruments (US)

OBP Medical Corporation (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Johnson

The competitive landscape analysis for Hemorrhoids Treatment Device Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Hemorrhoids Treatment Device manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Hemorrhoids Treatment Device Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Hemorrhoids Treatment Device Market landscape.

Demand for Hemorrhoids Treatment Devices in Asia-Pacific

With increasing population in countries like China and India, the market for hemorrhoids treatment devices is expected to see a boon in Asia Pacific.

High awareness, countries spending on healthcare systems and people being responsible for health problems has increased the growth of hemorrhoids in the Asia-Pacific region.

Middle East’s higher obesity rate has increased the demand for the treatment of hemorrhoids. Kuwait has recorded a high obesity rate along with many countries from Middle East and Africa.

Plus, the number of people traveling to Dubai for medical treatments has increased. All these factors have impacted the hemorrhoids device market positively.

