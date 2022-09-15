Surgical Retractors Market Share, Growth Opportunities Analysis and Forecast Report till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Retractors Industry Overview

The global surgical retractors market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Steep rise in procedural volume with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and high R&D focus by major market players are some of the factors driving the market.

According to the World Federation of Neurology, 12.0% of the total neurology patients succumb to these conditions each year. In addition, according to the WHO, the number of Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) lost as a result of neurological diseases is anticipated to increase from 95 million in 2015 to 103 million in 2030 across the globe. Surgical procedures are one of the major treatment options for neurological problems. An increasing number of neurological surgeries and the high demand for surgical retractors specially designed for these procedures are expected to drive the market.

Delayed or canceled electric surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic and strict guidelines for life-saving surgeries significantly reduced the demand for surgical retractors. Patient footfall for non-COVID-19 conditions showed a steep decline because of the risks of infections. The surgeries also included transplantation procedures that mandatorily involve the usage of surgical retractors. The number of transplantation procedures fell to around 50% during the first wave of COViD-19.

As per the WHO, globally, 17.9 million people die of cardiovascular disorders each year. Coronary artery bypass graft surgery is a common treatment solution for blocked coronary arteries. B. Braun and Medtronic plc. offer a wide range of surgical tools required in all types of cardiovascular surgery. According to CDC (2017), in the U.S., 15% of the population suffers from chronic kidney disease. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the need for surgical treatment, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for surgical retractors.

Several manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced surgical retractors to maintain a strong market presence. For instance, in 2019, Thompson Surgical developed a table-mounted hip retraction system. It uses flexible tethers to secure retractor blades in place and decreases the staff needed to hold the retractor. Also, in October 2020, June Medical announced a product launch under Galaxy II retractor series, which was specifically designed for the male anatomy. It comes with an innovative penile hammock that can lower the need for sharp hook penetration, improve recovery, and reduce infection risk.

Surgical Retractors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical retractors market on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Retractors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Handheld

Self-retaining

Surgical Retractors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Abdominal

Finger

Nerve

Orthopedic

Rectal

Thoracic

Ribbon

Others

Surgical Retractors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Neurosurgery

Wound closure

Reconstructive surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn)

Others

Surgical Retractors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Surgical Retractors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Retractors market include

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Thompson Surgical

Innomed, Inc.

LiNA Medical ApS

Vivo Surgical Private Limited

BVI

CooperSurgical Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

June Medical Group

Mediflex Surgical Products

Chamfond Biotech Co., Ltd

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT)

Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co., Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast

