Veterinary Services Market Overview, Segmentation and Competitive Landscape till 2028

Veterinary Services Industry Overview

The global veterinary services market size was valued at USD 97.34 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is mainly driven by a significant rise in zoonotic and food-borne diseases globally. Veterinary services play an important role in protecting animal health and welfare and maintaining the sanitary safety of international trade. In addition, it also aids safeguarding public health and ensuring food safety. According to the article published by the Organization for Animal Health (OIE), demand for animal source foods is growing globally, which includes demand for meat that is expected to reach 445 million tons by 2050. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted purchasing preference of consumers from a regular brick-and-mortar store to online platforms and has put the market on an expedited growth rate.

For the Q1 2020 financial performance, PetMed Express, Inc. and Chewy, Inc. reported incremental sales. Owing to the V shape recovery, the services market is anticipated to gain traction in the coming years, thereby providing a growth platform to the market. Moreover, it is seen as a preventive approach to counter zoonotic diseases within the livestock population thus fueling the growth potential of the market.

A rising number of government initiatives to ensure food security and biosecurity is presumed to expedite the adoption of veterinary services in livestock globally. For instance, the OIE is focused on maintaining food safety and have been consistently issuing guidelines to eliminate potential biological hazards and risks associated with checks on-farm, pre-slaughter, pre-processing, and processing stages.

Pets are an important part of many people’s lives and the pandemic has increased pet adoption owing to more employees working from home. Many consider their pet as a family fellow. Cats and dogs are ubiquitous—and individuals are spending more on them. As a result, veterinary companies introduced some new products, diagnostic tools, services to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in September 2020, Zoet is launched VetscanImagyst.

This is a new diagnostic platform to detect intestinal parasites in pets. Furthermore, a subsequent increase in the pet population globally has also contributed to the expedited growth of the market. Veterinarians and veterinary service providers are undertaking consistent efforts to ensure animal welfare, thus encouraging pet owners to use these services.

For instance, Birdnip launched Nootropic supplement for canines in 2018 to raise memory, mental clarity, and support cognitive health. The surge in both the pet and livestock population is leading to an increased demand for elderly pet care. Moreover, an increasing number of pet owners are perceiving pets as an important part of the family, which is resulting in increased expenditure on pet care.

Veterinary Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary services market on the basis of animal type and region:

Veterinary Services Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Production Animal Cattle Artificial Insemination Hoof Care Diagnostic Services Others Poultry Biosecurity Reproductive Consulting Diagnostic Services Others Swine Biosecurity Reproductive Consulting Diagnostic Services Others Others

Companion Animal Dogs Dental Care Vaccinations Grooming Diagnostic Services Others Cats Dental Care Vaccinations Grooming Diagnostic Services Others Horses Hoof Care Dental Care Artificial Insemination Grooming Others Others



Veterinary Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Veterinary Services market include

Mars Inc.

Greencross Ltd.

National Veterinary Care Ltd.

Pets at Home Group PLC

CVS Group PLC

Ethos Veterinary Health

Addison Biological Laboratory

Armor Animal Health

PetIQ, LLC

