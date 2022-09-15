Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to Register Growth at 46.7% CAGR from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Industry Overview

The global connected drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 214.10 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Increased patient engagement and connectivity owing to the growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the medical devices sector is anticipated to drive the market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the market experienced exponential growth due to the rising demand for drug delivery solutions, which can be used at home. The product is anticipated to continue to witness tremendous growth in the future as well owing to the rising emphasis on the current trend of improved patient compliance and quality of care, increasing awareness regarding production footprint and associated costs, and growing use of self-administered and connected drug therapy.

Increasing number of programs and initiatives aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of adherence to therapies prescribed by physicians will also support market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the benefits of connected systems over conventional systems is expected to fuel the product demand, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Partnerships, collaborations, product approvals & launches, and acquisitions have positively impacted the market in recent years. Market players involved in the development and production of sensors are also conducting various medical programs for the same.

For instance, Propeller Health has organized around 60 connected medical programs to highlight technological challenges associated with the management of drug delivery devices and has added value to connected drug delivery devices. These devices help physicians to monitor the compliance of patients to the therapy prescribed by them as well as to modify treatments as required.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global connected drug delivery devices market on the basis of product, end user, technology, and region:

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Connected Sensors

Integrated Connected Devices

Connected Drug Delivery Devices End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Healthcare Providers

Homecare

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bluetooth

NFC

Other Technologies

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Connected Drug Delivery Devices market include

Propeller Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

BIOCORP

Merck KGaA

Adherium Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Aterica

Phillips Medisize

FindAir

Elcam Medical

