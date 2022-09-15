Sales Of Network Video Recorders Will Increase Rapidly At 11.3% CAGR By 2032-End

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the HD IP Network Video Recorder (NVR) market across various regions along with historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of HD IP Network Video Recorder (NVR) across various industries and regions.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of HD IP Network Video Recorder (NVR) market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on key dynamics of HD IP Network Video Recorder (NVR), their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and growth of the market.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresees thriving growth in network video recorder demand. Shipments of IP cameras have witnessed impressive growth during the historical years, up from 2.8 Mn units in 2015 to 25.1 Mn units in 2019, and are expected to surpass the mark of 50 Mn units by 2027.



Report Attributes Details HD IP Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Size (2021A) US$ 2.9 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 3.3 Bn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 11.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 11.3% CAGR East Asia Market Share (2022) ~29% Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~40% Key Companies Profiled Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co LtdZhejiang Dahua Technology Co LtdD-Link CorporationSynologyQNAP Security

In 2021, worldwide network video recorder consumption accounted for around 18% share in the global video recorder market.

Competitive Landscape

According to the market research analysis, Synology, QNAP Security, Synology, QNAP Security, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd, D-Link Corporation, Exacq, Indigo Vision, Samsung, Vicon Industries, Inc, Lorex Technology, Viotek, Ganz, Genetec Corporation, and Hangzhou Hik-Vision Digital Technology Co Ltd are key suppliers of network video recorders.

To increase penetration across profitable markets, market players are providing high quality NVR systems applicable for commercial and industrial usage. Moreover, emphasis is given on the combination of organic and inorganic approaches and new product launches such as night surveillance cameras and others.

In 2021, Dahua Technology introduced its upgraded full-colour 2.0 network cameras. These cameras are associated with advanced functions such as dual-lens, vari-focal lens, 4K colour images, and artificial intelligence.

Segmentation of HD IP Network Video Recorder (NVR) Industry Research

NVR Market by Channel Type : Low Mid-range (Under 16 Channels) NVRs High (17-32 Channels) NVRs Enterprise (>32 Channels) NVRs

NVR Market by Technology : HD IP Analog HD

NVR Market by Hard Drive : 1TB NVRs 2TB NVRs 3TB NVRs 2*4TB NVRs

NVR Market by Camera Compatibility : Wired NVRs Wireless NVRs

NVR Market by End-use Vertical : Military/Defense Government Healthcare Manufacturing/Industrial Transportation Commercial Utilities

NVR Market by Region : North America NVR Market Latin America NVR Market Europe NVR Market East Asia NVR Market South Asia & Oceania NVR Market MEA NVR Market





