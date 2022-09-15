Global Asphalt Anti-Strip Market To Reach US$ 310.6 Million By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Asphalt Anti-Strip Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Asphalt Anti-Strip Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Asphalt Anti-Strip Market.

Market Players:

Akzonobel NV

Dupont

ArrMaz

Arkema SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Evonik Industries

Kraton Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol Limited

Ingevity Corporation

DOW Chemical Company

Key Segments Covered in Asphalt Anti-Strip Industry Research

By Type : Amine Anti-Stripping Agents Amine-free Anti-Stripping Agents

By Application : Warm Mix Asphalt Hot Mix Asphalt Cold Mix Asphalt

By End Use : Road Construction Roofing Airport Construction

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for 31.8% share of the global asphalt anti-strip market. The market growth in North America is being driven by an increase in the demand for asphalt anti-strip from highway maintenance activities, a rise in environmental consciousness, government initiatives to improve infrastructure, and an increase in the number of roadways, streets, and other non-building construction.

The degradation of major roads and expressways is a result of increased traffic congestion. As a result, government agencies are working to solve the issue by funding many transportation infrastructure initiatives that will create new revenue opportunities in the region.

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for a precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

