Periodontal Dental Services Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of Around US$ 27.4 Billion By 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global periodontal dental services market exceeded a valuation of US$ 14 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to top US$ 27 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for periodontal dental services owing to factors such as rising demand for advanced periodontal treatments, increasing popularity of non-invasive periodontal procedures, inflated demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism.

Over the past decade, in view of significant rise in the number of people being affected by periodontal diseases, spending on dental treatment has escalated. There has been a surge in requirement for advanced, artificial intelligence-driven surgical and non-surgical dental treatments. As such, periodontal dental services are anticipated to experience heightened demand from hospitals and dental clinics over the coming years.

While high costs of periodontal dental services continue to be a refraining factor, many countries such as India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Peru, Costa Rica, Thailand, and others are promoting their destinations for dental tourism offering affordable dental treatment packages. This trend of dental tourism, is, in turn, supporting the growth of the market for periodontal dental services in these countries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for periodontal dental services is expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 27 Bn by 2031.

North America, with the highest global market share of 30%, will significantly contribute to overall market growth over the coming years.

China’s market for periodontal dental services is estimated to be valued at close to US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Key factors responsible for growing demand for periodontal dental services are rise in periodontal diseases and new technological advancements in dental treatment procedures.

The hospitals sector is expected to be largest end user of periodontal dental services, accounting for more than 50% of the global market share.

“With dental and gum diseases on the rise, demand for periodontal dental services to heighten over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered in Periodontal Dental Services Industry Analysis

On the Basis of Procedure: Surgical Periodontal Dental Services Non-surgical Periodontal Dental Services

On the Basis of End-use Industry: Periodontal Dental Services at Hospitals Periodontal Dental Services at Dental Clinics



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

