Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market Is Projected To Expand 1.4x By 2031

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global dental radiology equipment market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Periodontal diseases are considered a public health concern with a rise in their prevalence among adolescents as well as adults. Dental radiology equipment helps dentists diagnose and set up treatments with clearly scanned dental pictures. Commonly, the technique is employed to identify hidden structures, knowledge teeth, bone loss, cavities, and malignant or benign lots that aren’t easily detectable.

Genetic abnormalities and physical damages have boosted demand for maxillofacial and oral surgeries. This has in turn fortuitously boosted demand for dental radiology equipment that helps in delivering better imaging. As such, the market for dental radiology equipment is showing sufficient promise for the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global dental radiology equipment market to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

Sales of extraoral systems are projected to reach around US$ 5 Bn by 2031.

CBCT imaging to record 3% CAGR over the next ten years.

The market in China is forecast to top a value of US$ 2 Bn by 2031-end.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at above 4% CAGR through 2031.

“Expanding mindfulness about dental and oral wellbeing cleanliness and augmenting preference for dental radiology equipment by dentists to provide quicker and correct service to their patients are projected to boost market growth in the years to come,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Product launch and product approval strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprints and product portfolios, worldwide, and meet the growing demand for dental radiology equipment. Players operating in the market adopt the strategy of expansion to enlarge their customer base, which permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

In 2019, Apteryx Imaging Inc. partnered with 4th-IR to develop artificial intelligence solutions for digital imaging in dentistry.

In 2019, Carestream Dental, LLC launched the intraoral scanner, CS 3700, for high-performance scanning that integrates with its existing CS ScanFlow imaging software.

In 2021, due to rising competition in the market, companies are adopting various policies such as strategic alliances, forward & backward integration, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions in order to sustain in the global market for dental radiology equipment.

Key Market Segments in Dental Radiology Equipment Industry Research

Type Intraoral Dental Radiology Equipment Extraoral Dental Radiology Equipment Intraoral Plate Scanner Dental Radiology Equipment CBCT Imaging Dental Radiology Equipment

Application Dental Radiology Equipment For Implantology Dental Radiology Equipment For Endodontics Dental Radiology Equipment For Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Radiology Equipment For Orthodontics

End Use Dental Radiology Equipment For Dental Clinics Dental Radiology Equipment For Hospitals Dental Radiology Equipment For Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Crucial insights in the Dental Radiology Equipment Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Dental Radiology Equipment Market Basic overview of the Dental Radiology Equipment Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Dental Radiology Equipment Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Dental Radiology Equipment Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Metal Packaging Coatings Market stakeholders.

