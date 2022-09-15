What is the breakup of the Cell Lysis & Disruption market based on the product type?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cell Lysis & Disruption Industry Overview

The global cell lysis & disruption market size was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% from 2021 to 2028.

High adoption of biotechnology processes in bio-services, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries coupled with a rise in the adoption of gene expression protocols has majorly driven the growth of this market. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market growth. An increase in R&D activities for the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 has augmented the demand for technologies used for bioprocessing, including cell lysis & disruption. Owing to this, key companies shifted their focus on offering bioprocessing-related solutions, in turn, capturing substantial revenue growth.

Growing investments by several organizations including government, as well as private, towards R&D related to biotechnological processes and academics are expected to further drive the market significantly. In addition, a rise in the prevalence of disorders and high demand for novel therapeutics are expected to propel market growth.

The expansion in the biopharmaceutical industry would provide new growth avenues to the market, as retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell lysis & disruption. Moreover, the adoption of biotech processes in pharmaceutical, agricultural, and bio-services industries is expected to drive the market as cell lysis holds substantial importance in the course of the bioprocess.

The rise in demand for efficient tumor tissue dissociation equipment has led to the development of novel products based on microfluidics. Microfluidic devices are found to be useful in the efficient dissociation of tumor tissues in single cells and thereby enhance cell recovery with respect to number and purity.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell lysis & disruption market on the basis of technique, product, cell type, application, end use, and region:

Cell Lysis & Disruption Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Reagent-based

Physical Disruption

Cell Lysis & Disruption Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Cell Lysis & Disruption Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Mammalian cells

Bacterial cells

Yeast/Algae/Fungi

Plant cells

Cell Lysis & Disruption Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Protein Isolation

Downstream Processing

Cell Organelle Isolation

Nucleic Acid Isolation

Cell Lysis & Disruption End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Cell Banks

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Cell Lysis & Disruption Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

January 2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Henogen S.A., the viral vector manufacturing business of Novasep. This expanded the company’s capabilities for gene and cell therapies & vaccines as well as enhanced cell lysis and disruption business as it is a part of manufacturing workflow.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cell Lysis & Disruption market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen NV

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

Danaher Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Claremont BioSolutions, LLC

Microfluidics International Corp.

Parr Instrument Company

BioVision, Inc.

Covaris, Inc.

Qsonica LLC

