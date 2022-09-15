P-Toluoyl Chloride Market 2022-2032: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

On the basis of application, p-toluoyl chloride is mostly used as an intermediate in pharmaceutical industry and is poised to remain largest consumer of p-toluoyl chloride during the forecast period. After pharmaceutical industry, dye industry has been identified as a second largest consumers of p-toluoyl chloride and currently accounts for over one fourth of the global demand. Global dye market is poised to expand at a CAGR of ~3% on the back of increasing demand from textile and paper industry.

Segmentation Analysis of P-Toluoyl Chloride Market:

The global p-toluoyl chloride market is bifurcated into three major segments: grade, application, and region.

On the basis of grade, p-toluoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Lab Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

On the basis of application, p-toluoyl chloride market has been segmented as follows:

Agricultural Chemicals

Dye Intermediates

Laboratories

Pesticides

Pharmaceutical

Photosensitive Materials

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, p-toluoyl chloride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

