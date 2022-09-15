Rosemary Extract Market Is Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Rosemary extract is derived from the leaves of the perennial herb Rosmarinus officinalis. It has three primary components, namely rosmarinic acid, ursolic acid and carnosic acid. The rosemary extract market is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to the application of rosemary extract in the food and beverages industry as a food additive as well as an anti-oxidizing agent. Rosemary extract is a natural alternative for food preservation, which prevents oxidation rancidity and food spoilage. Rosemary extract is responsible for enhancing the shelf life of the food products without compromising the taste, aroma and nutritious value of food products. Besides being a potential food preservative, rosemary extract has several therapeutic and health benefits. Rosemary extract is good for the heart, lungs, gastrointestinal tract and liver. Rosemary extract serves as a tonic, cardiac stimulant and an astringent. It helps in regulating anaemia and blood pressure. Rosemary extract is used in skin care and cosmetics as it possesses astringency. It helps in maintaining the elasticity and lustre of the skin while reducing skin brittleness. Rosemary extract also pacifies anxiety, nervous tension and other symptoms of depression.

Consumer preference towards clean label products is boosting the rosemary extract market:

There is increasing awareness among consumers regarding the negative health impact of artificial additives, which has made consumers opt for products that are natural and clean labelled. Rosemary extract is a natural food preservative that helps extend the shelf life of the food products, and it is competing with synthetic counterparts. With growth in the clean label movement and consumer awareness, the demand for rosemary extract in the food and beverage industry is expected to grow over the forecast period. Besides, the growing processed food industry has fuelled the need for rosemary extract as a food preservative.

The growing cosmetic and skin care industry is also contributing to the increasing demand for rosemary extract as it is used as an astringent and anti-inflammatory agent in skin care products. Rosemary extract is also used to subdue the symptoms of depression and anxiety in people as it helps relax the mind and body.

Rosemary Extract market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global rosemary extract market has been segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of form, the global rosemary extract market has been segmented as: Powder Liquid

On the basis of application, the global rosemary extract market has been segmented as: Food additive Cosmetics and skin care Medicines and pharmaceuticals Aromatherapy Others

Global Rosemary Extract market: Market Participants:

The some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global rosemary extract market are: Monteloeder; KINGHERBS; Kemin Industries, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Kalsec Inc.; E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH; Vitiva d.d.; Naturex S.A. and Foodchem International Corporation.

Opportunities for rosemary extract market participants:

The rosemary extract market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the fact that it is a potential alternative to synthetic food preservatives and fulfils the consumer demand for clean label products. Several manufacturers are launching rosemary extract blends for the preservation of meat, poultry and dairy products owing to the shifting trend of consumers towards natural products. Increasing demand for processed food & beverages and growing per capita income of the population in developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific, are among factors expected to boost the usage of rosemary extract as a food preservative. The regions such as North America are expected to be major markets for rosemary extract as consumers are well aware of the adverse health impact of artificial additives. Besides, the growing application of rosemary extract in cosmetics and skin care is also expected to boost the demand for rosemary extract. Thus, the therapeutic and health benefits of rosemary extract are expected to propel the demand for rosemary extract over the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

