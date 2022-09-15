Fungicides Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Around 4.9 % CAGR By – 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Captan fungicide is a white or pale yellowish brown-coloured compound and a fungicide which belongs to the class of Phthalimide with a pungent smell. Captan fungicide is generally used as a pesticide as well as mixed with other components to form a pesticide mixture with better effectiveness. Increasing number of agricultural activities has fuelled the demand for captan fungicides in the Asia-Pacific region.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Captan Fungicide Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

The report starts with a basic overview about the Captan Fungicide Market and its classification.

Captan Fungicide Market Global Segmentation

On the basis of type market is segmented as:

Chemical Triazoles Strobilurins Dithiocarbamates Chloronitriles Phenylamides

Biological Microbial Botanical



On the basis of crop type market is segmented as:

Cereals & grains Corn Wheat Rice Other cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses Soybean Cotton Other oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables Apple Pears Cucumber Potatoes



Captan Fungicide can also be segmented into various regions according to the growth of sales in region, market share in region, No. of dominants companies in the region. Based on geography the global fungicide market spreads in multiple countries mainly – North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia), East Asia (China, Japan and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia) etc.

North America is expected to dominate the Captan Fungicide Market in future due to the increase in demand of food security , advancement in farming techniques.

Captan Fungicide Key Market Players / Competitive Analysis

Captan Fungicide market covers the in depth information of the major competitors available in fungicide industry which also covers the dominant part of market .Some of the key players are :- Adama Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Corteva Inc., Novo Nordisk AG, Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Syngenta AG, and Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Different key players in captan fungicide market is adopting different strategies like: – Product launched, Partnership, Acquisition, Continuous Product Development to survive the market.

Adama and Netherlands based Ceradis B.V. entered into an R&D agreement to develop new, innovative, and sustainable crop protection. Agreement’s goal is to deliver new crop protection products to farmers with similar or better efficiency rates.

BASF have launched two new captan fungicides for the turf market named Maxtima and Navicon.The new product helped BASF to reinforce its presence in the global fungicides market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Captan Fungicide and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Captan Fungicide research report provides analysis and information according to Probiotic market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Captan Fungicide Market report provide to the readers?

Captan Fungicide Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Captan Fungicide Market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Captan Fungicide Market in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Captan Fungicide Market.

The report covers following Captan Fungicide Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Captan Fungicide Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Captan Fungicide Market

Latest industry Analysis on Captan Fungicide Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Captan Fungicide Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Captan Fungicide Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Captan Fungicide Market major players

Captan Fungicide Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Captan Fungicide Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Captan Fungicide Market report include:

How the market for Captan Fungicide Market has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Captan Fungicide Market on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Captan Fungicide Market?

Why the consumption of Captan Fungicide Market highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

