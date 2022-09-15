Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

H.C. Brown and his boss Schlesinger discovered sodium borohydride at University of Chicago in 1942. Sodium Borohydride is also known as sodium tetrahydriodoborate and is considered to be one of the most adaptable reducing agent across the industrial verticals. It is upright reducing agent with selective reduction and stable performance. Some of the major applications include wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical synthesis among others. Thus sodium borohydride market is expected to foray ahead with a higher single-digit CAGR over the assessment period.

Segmentation Analysis of Sodium Borohydride Market

The global sodium borohydride market is bifurcated into four major segments: purity, form, end use, and region.

On the basis of purity, sodium borohydride market has been segmented as follows:

12%

95%

97%

98%

On the basis of form, sodium borohydride market has been segmented as follows:

Crystal

Dry powder

Pellets

On the basis of end use, sodium borohydride market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textile Industry

On the basis of geographic regions, sodium borohydride market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

