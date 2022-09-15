Sales Of Portable Ultrasound Equipment Are Expected To Rise At 6.8% CAGR By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Players:

EchoNous, Inc.

Terason

Verathon, Inc.

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Healthcare

Segments of Portable Ultrasound Equipment Industry Research

By Product : Cart/Trolley-based Ultrasound Devices Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By Application : Radiology Gynecology Musculoskeletal Cardiovascular Gastrointestinal Others

By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

The presence of top portable ultrasound equipment manufacturers, the high prevalence of diseases and infections, and the growing emphasis on the creation of novel products are the factors driving the market growth in the U.S.

The market is expanding in the United States because of the growing usage of mobile ultrasound machines & personal ultrasound machines and the growing popularity of fast imaging capabilities and device efficiency.

The portable ultrasound equipment market in China is expected to rise at a 7.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.

Rapid expansion of the medical device industry, growing awareness about the usage of portable ultrasound equipment among patients, and the rising need for portable vascular ultrasound machines in hospitals are driving the market expansion in China.

Increasing use of micro-ultrasound technology systems and the rise in demand for efficient medical imaging are driving the growth of the portable ultrasound equipment market in China.

