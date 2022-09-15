Silicone In Car Care Products Market Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2028

Silicone In Car Care Products Industry Overview

The global silicone in car care products market size was valued at USD 216.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The global car care products industry consists of many players operating in the market across the globe. Various silicone-based car care products have been developed with technological advancements, including car polish, car wax, glass cleaning products, interior/exterior care products, wheels & tire care products, and others.

The growth of the market for silicone in car care products is likely to be driven by rising automotive sales coupled with growing awareness regarding the appearance and maintenance of the vehicle. Petroleum and surfactant-based car cleaning products have also been formulated to remove the damaged coating present on the vehicle surface. These products are commonly used before applying the new coating layer. In addition, various degreasing cleaners are also used to remove oil stains and adhesive residues from the car.

The U.S. market for silicone in car care products is expected to accelerate in the coming years on account of robust growth in the automotive industry. The industry is likely to expand owing to the establishments by prominent automotive players. The presence of manufacturers of car care products, along with their establishments for car care centers across the country is expected to augment the market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of car care products is expected to drive their consumption over the estimated period.

Moreover, the rising number of luxury car owners is expected to fuel the market for silicones in car care products. The sale of luxury vehicles is attributed to the growing wealth among the population on a global level in some of the developed and developing economies. According to Capgemini’s World Wealth in 2020, the global high-net-worth individual (HNWI) wealth grew by 7.6% and the HNWI population grew 6.3%, nearly reaching USD 80 trillion. The rising high net worth population is one of the significant factors influencing the sale of luxury vehicles which will drive the silicone in the car care products market.

The global building & construction tapes market size was estimated at USD 4.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Champion Lubricants launched interior detailer spray (Part #4527) to provide shine to vinyl and plastic surfaces and also protect the car interior.

March 2021: Turtle Wax, Inc. introduced announced graphene-based hybrid solutions ceramic paste in India. It is infused with silicon dioxide ceramic and graphene technology to provide water repellency, slickness, excellent gloss, heat dissipation, chemical resistance, and UV protection for maintaining the surface finish of the vehicle.

May 2019: Castrol India Limited along with 3M announced a strategic collaboration to bring a range of market-leading vehicle care products to the automotive after-market which would include 3M-Castrol branded bike and car care products such as glass cleaner, shampoo, tire dressers, and cream wax.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global silicone in car care products market include:

3M

CHT Group, Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Dow

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sonax GmbH

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Armor All

MA-FRA S.p.A.

LIQUI MOLY GmbH

